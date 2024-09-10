Counseling Center offers new services for students

By Sarina Tejani | Reporter

The Baylor Counseling Center now offers new therapy sessions and telehealth services, making it easier for students who are either too busy or uncomfortable with face-to-face appointments.

The counseling center, located in the McLane Student Life Center, provides a wide range of services easily accessible through their website where students can find support for issues such as diversity struggles, suicide prevention, violence and more.

The new telehealth service makes it easier for students who are either too busy or uncomfortable with face-to-face sessions. This has been especially beneficial for new students who often feel overwhelmed by the transition to college life, San Antonio junior Alishba Gilani said.

“I used the counseling center when I was an incoming freshman, and it was comforting to have someone just listen to me,” Gilani said. “When I first arrived at Baylor, the adjustment was hard. It felt like my whole life shifted, and having an ear to talk to made me feel a lot more validated about my feelings.”

Gilani said that the counseling center has changed significantly since she first arrived at Baylor.

“It’s a lot more accessible than it once was,” Gilani said. “They even offer multiple contact numbers on their website for after-hours support.”

The Baylor Counseling Center also extends its support to graduate students, who often face hard challenges of balancing work and family life. Understanding that life after college can bring its own set of difficulties, the counseling center provides services to help graduate students navigate these real world challenges.

Whether it’s managing stress, dealing with career pressures or finding a healthy work life balance, the center is there to guide graduate students through this transitional period, ensuring they have the tools and support needed to thrive both personally and professionally.

New this year, the counseling center has implemented ways to help incoming students. They are introducing specific therapy sessions that are adjusted to help students with different situations. Some of these include: Culture Pop Art Squad, Black Voices, The Amazing 21%, Recovering from Break Up, Cha Cha Changes, 30-Minute Get After It Group and Storied.

Annie Mathew, director of the counseling center, said these sessions are sensitive to students’ cultural backgrounds.

“[Baylor University Counseling Center’s] mission is to foster wholeness for every student through caring relationships, cultural humility and integrated mental health services,” Mathew said.

These group experiences allow Baylor students to connect with peers who may be feeling the same way they feel.

“We offer free and confidential services to assist incoming students in managing their mental health as they transition to college life,” Mathew said. “This includes individual and group therapy sessions that address common concerns and challenges.”

The counseling center is committed to helping students understand and navigate their emotions, offering a safe space where they can reach out for help at any time.