Baylor Law HEAL highlights impacts of sexual assault, ways to help

By Ryan Vasquez | Reporter

This month, Baylor Law HEAL is working to bring light to the plights of sexual assault and domestic violence survivors.

HEAL, which stands for help, educate, advocate and learn, helps survivors take action with legal processes after their experience.

HEAL partners with the Family Abuse Center in Waco and volunteers at the shelter on a regular basis. Due to the convoluted nature of the legal system, survivors can turn to the HEAL law students to learn more about legal protections.

Wellington third-year law student and HEAL President Maryann Heffley said there is a connection between the ability to work with survivors and developing as a legal professional.

“HEAL serves a really important role because it is such a sensitive topic; a lot of people don’t know how to address it,” Heffley said. “I think it bridges the gap by putting people who are training — students who are training — to be legal advocates and become attorneys into the position to be able to communicate with survivors.”

Heffley said the collaboration with the Family Abuse Center is especially important for establishing relationships with survivors.

“When we go to the Family Abuse Center, we’re getting that one-on-one direct contact,” Heffley said. “Usually, we’re sitting down with people, having those conversations and learning how to navigate them. I think it helps with client counseling and client communication in general, but even more so specifically within this field.”

Even for those not in the club or not in law school, some steps can be taken to bring awareness to sexual abuse, Heffley said.

“It’s very likely that … whoever you’re speaking to on a day-to-day basis, has been impacted in some way, shape or form by abuse or assault,” Heffley said. “I think it’s very important to remember that … even in casual conversation, there are things that are said that can be automatic triggers to those people. It’s not just something that’s happening in another country, state or town. It’s happening here.”

Hewitt second-year law student and Co-President Rachel Spacek said there are several things those who have not experienced sexual abuse should be aware of.

“I think that it’s a natural thing for humans to be like, ‘Well, just leave. Get yourself out of the bad situation,’ but it’s so much more complicated than that,” Spacek said. “There are so many factors that play into it, and it’s not so easy as just being able to pick up and leave.”

After interning at the Department of Family and Protective Services, Spacek said helping survivors is a cause she is passionate about both in and outside of her career.

“I was looking for something to give me a little bit of an outlet to feel like I’m still helping people on the ground and not mainly focusing on what I’m doing,” Spacek said. “I’m going into this career, and I wanted to find a network to do that kind of stuff. I was looking for something more removed from law school and maybe less suited to what I want to do in the future, but that still feels like I’m having an impact on people.”

Others can support HEAL by attending events such as Trivia Night, which the club will host in late April. Ticket sales will be donated to the Family Abuse Center. Anyone wanting to help can also volunteer at the center.

“I encourage more people to volunteer when they can and have more understanding and empathy for people who are going through situations they don’t understand,” Spacek said.