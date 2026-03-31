Students share culture through dumpling tasting

By Giselle Lee | Staff Writer

The department of Modern Languages and Cultures held “Dumplings of East Asia” Tuesday afternoon, which aimed at fostering cultural awareness through food and introducing Baylor’s various language courses to students.

The event featured a student panel, where three students from the Chinese, Korean and Japanese language programs spoke about their experiences with food and tradition, as well as a dumpling tasting for attendees.

Dr. Xin Wang, division director of African and Asian languages, said that East Asia is a dynamic region, which encompasses economy, population and geopolitics. Additionally, he said that food can serve as a bridge to help people better understand one another.

“When we think about trying different foods, we also want to remind everyone that culture, especially food, connects all of us, regardless of what language we speak and what cultures we’re from,” Wang said. “We really try to connect ourselves as humans through food. And for me, dumplings are my favorite.”

Peoria, Ill., senior Elsah Luan said being a part of the Chinese language program at Baylor has been a blessing, and dumplings were a crucial part of her home life growing up.

“Dumpling-making has always been a whole family event where everyone’s around the table, one person’s making the dough for the wrappers and the other person’s making the filling or like chopping the vegetables for the filling,” Luan said. “All those memories really bring me back to hearing about my grandparents’ life story in China and Taiwan.”

Houston senior Katy Walker, a student in the Japanese language program, said she was grateful to her parents, who helped her understand Japanese culture by speaking the language and eating gyozas.

“We mostly would actually make it together, and when I think of gyozas, I primarily think of my mom because she’s my best friend,” Walker said. “I would help her around the kitchen by cutting the green onion and mashing the pork. We sometimes would sing together as we made the gyozas. It emphasized family bonding.”

Phoenix freshman Samyul Kim, a student in the Korean language program, said food was a way to bond with his parents and grandparents.

“My parents and I make our own kimchi; it’s always a very difficult weekly process [to] marinate it and for the cabbage to be right,” Kim said. “As [the] three of us, we would all have to kind of chime in, whether that be picking out the cabbage or putting in the fermentation; [we] would all have to play a part in that. It reminds me a lot about how through difficult processes, food brings us together. It’s the biggest Korean thing that defines us.”