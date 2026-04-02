What to Do in Waco: April 2-10

By Kalena Reynolds | Arts & Life Editor

Easter break is upon us, just in time for some much-needed rejuvenation as the spring semester fatigue begins to set in. If you’re looking for a quaint afternoon outing or a high-energy evening celebration, this list has got you covered.

Music Bingo | April 2 | 6:30-8:30 p.m. | The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill, 511 S. Eighth St. | Free | Gather your friends and head to The Backyard for a night of sonic fun.

Fossil Friday | April 3 | 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive | $12 adult admission | Follow along with Ph.D. candidate Dava Butler as she works on fossils every Friday in the paleo lab. Visitors will be able to ask Butler questions and view the fossil specimens.

Da’Shack Farmers Market | April 3 | 2-6 p.m. | 925 Houston St. | With a variety of organic fruits and vegetables, Da’Shack Farmers Market is open March through June, providing produce to the community.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | April 4 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E. Bridge St. | Whether you’re in search of a new soap or some fresh bread, the farmers market is your one-stop shop for all locally-sourced items.

Futuristic Caveman Official | April 4 | 7-9 p.m. | The PACC, 924 Austin Ave. Suite 150 | $15 | Futuristic Caveman Official is bringing a live instrumental concert to Waco, featuring acoustic instrumentation and synthesizers. Grab your friends and be prepared for music that feels like a science fiction film score heavily inspired by space!

Monday Night Trivia | April 6 | 7 p.m. | Cricket’s Drafthouse and Grill, 211 Mary Ave. | Free | Beat the beginning-of-week blues by testing your trivia skills over dinner. While Cricket’s is known for its delicious food and pool tables, on Monday nights, they add trivia for an evening of entertainment and dining.