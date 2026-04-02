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    Sunday, April 5

    FM72 brings prayer, worship, revival to Baylor’s campus

    Abby RathburnBy Baylor News No Comments3 Mins Read
    FM72 started strong with worship music, scripture and plenty of prayer on Fountain Mall Sunday night. Caleb Garcia | Photographer

    By Abby Rathburn | Staff Writer

    For 72 hours this week, Fountain Mall was flooded with prayer and worship.

    Approximately 3,000 students gathered nightly Sunday through Wednesday to hear from speakers, sing worship songs and pray.

    Students, faculty and staff manned a prayer tent around the clock for attendees to pray and worship anytime. Additionally, students of all denominations gathered each night for a special time of worship and a message, according to Director of Operations Anna Webb.

    “Our hope for this year really was to see students go from a comfortable or complacent life and faith to a committed life and faith and really challenge them to take next steps that may feel challenging or uncomfortable,” Webb said.

    Attendees sing praises at the beginning of FM72 at Fountain Mall on Sunday night. Caleb Garcia | Photographer
    Attendees sing praises at the beginning of FM72 at Fountain Mall on Sunday night. Caleb Garcia | Photographer

    Feeling this conviction, 61 students were baptized Wednesday night following the last sermon. Seattle sophomore Amelie Fleury was baptized at FM72 last year and reflected on her experience as she watched many of her peers do the same.

    “I was just truly convicted both by the speakers and by the community of the people who I was with of what it is to live and surrender to the Lord and that was just the greatest peace and joy that I’d ever experienced in my life,” Fleury said.

    According to FM72’s website, leaders hoped that through this time, God would bring revival to Baylor’s campus and the larger Waco community. Just like Fleury, students across Baylor’s campus recommitted themselves to Christ. Wichita, Kan., freshman Paisley Ghormley said a phrase that stuck with her from the week was “rekindled hope.”

    “At the beginning of the service, they talked about rekindled hope, and I think that’s the most perfect way to describe FM72 because looking around and seeing everyone so devoted to Jesus, I’m so grateful to be at a university where that’s so normal,” Ghormley said.

    Students throw up their hands in praise at FM72 on Fountain Mall on Sunday night. Caleb Garcia | Photographer
    Students throw up their hands in praise at FM72 on Fountain Mall on Sunday night. Caleb Garcia | Photographer

    Although it’s a campus-wide event, students experience personal transformation at it. Webb said students who stayed in the prayer tent throughout the night into the early morning showed their lives had changed throughout the week.

    “It’s not an event or a production to them, but it truly is a space to rest in the presence of Jesus,” Webb said.

    Highly dependent on its volunteers, campus ministry partners and everyday people signed up to help lead, work and plan the entirety of the event. Fort Worth freshman Minh Nguyen volunteered by singing in the choir Wednesday night.

    “I would say it’s a space where I can worship freely and be able to lead people in worship and be able to give that glimpse of heaven through the gifts God has gifted me with,” Nguyen said.

    Abby Rathburn is a freshman double majoring in journalism and economics from Columbus, Ohio. In her free time, she enjoys dancing, spending time with friends and family, and baking. After graduation, she plans to pursue work in public relations and attend law school.

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