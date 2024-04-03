What’s next after FM72?

By Abby Roper | Photographer

FM72 has been a pivotal event on Baylor’s campus since 2019, providing Christian students an opportunity to pray and seek revival on Baylor’s campus and around the world. This four-day event focuses on recentering students’ hearts amidst the chaos that is college, equipping them in ways of discipleship and evangelism while preparing a path to deepen or reestablish their faith.

Now that FM72 has concluded for this school year, what’s next? I can say from personal experience, events like this ignite a new fire and passion for pursuing your relationship with God. It does not stop here. It is so easy to see yourself continuing this after the event; you are on a spiritual high, after all.

On a recent retreat, I was told of a concept called “thin spaces” — places and areas where you feel even more connected and in sync with the spirit of God. In these places and instances, it’s so easy to feel overwhelmed by His presence. Atmospheres that create “thin spaces” hold special moments, and many experience the characteristics of revival and a renewal of their faith.

Upon being a few days removed from the event, I have thought a lot about realistic and intentional ways to continue to pursue the spiritual fervor created by FM72. Every person is different, and we are each at different points in our walk with Christ — some new in their faith, others needing to reignite the fire in their pursuit of Jesus. FM72 and events like it are so important in uniting a community of believers in the shared task of spreading the gospel while growing in their faith individually.

During worship on the third night of FM72, I remember seeing a group of four or five guys come together to pray over their friend. This small instance caught my eye in that there are bonds that grow through experiencing God moving in miraculous ways. Keep the connections that have been created. Invest in these relationships that you can see assisting you in your spiritual walk. These can be the friends you regularly hang out with, but sometimes having different sets of friends can help you find those who are more equipped to have hard conversations and check in on you as far as your faith.

Friends with whom you can open your Bible are so important in maintaining your trajectory toward constant pursuit of God. One relationship I have been looking for in my time so far at Baylor is a spiritual mentor — someone older and wiser who can be an outside resource and walk alongside me in life. This can be a family friend, a pastor at church, a small group leader or anyone who is open to mentoring you not only as a friend but also as a guide.

An essential part of investing in your faith is being intentional about your time spent in the word and your quiet time. Quiet time looks different for everyone, depending on who you are and what environment you feel most at ease to spend time with God.

One of my Young Life leaders at Baylor told me and a group of Waco leaders about something she does during her quiet time, which really opened my eyes to the concept of spending time with God. She told us she places two mugs on the table — one for herself with her coffee, the other holding the place of God. It sets the scene and reveals the true intention behind the moments we spend talking with God. This small addition can change the way you see your quiet time. Making this time a part of your routine is essential to maintaining the spiritual fervor created by conferences and events like FM72.

One of the most important things to remember is that the revival doesn’t only exist in “thin spaces” or events that ignite this passion among our generation of believers. The moments and the time after are what truly matter. It is easy to live just focused on your own faith, but finding opportunities to share the word and grow alongside your peers is such an important means of growth. It is easy to live stagnant, knowing and trusting God’s plan for you, but there are no limits, and there should never be a point at which you stop actively pursuing your faith.

One verse that I think is a perfect reminder of the seeking heart we should hold is Romans 12:11-12. “Never be lacking in zeal, but keep your spiritual fervor, serving the Lord. Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer.”