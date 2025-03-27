Don’t let denominations be a division

By Claire-Marie Scott | LTVN Reporter

Baylor is commonly recognized as a Baptist university, but as the school has grown and modernized, many denominations have made their mark on it. With so many different viewpoints of Christianity surrounding students, it is important to remember the Lord’s original command for us to love each other.

Denominations have been a common cause of division in the church. From different perspectives on how a service should be run and whether pastors or priests can be married, there are constant conversations across them. But in Paul’s letter to the Ephesians, he warns against church division, writing, “I therefore, a prisoner for the Lord, urge you to walk in a manner worthy of the calling to which you have been called, with all humility and gentleness, with patience, bearing with one another in love, eager to maintain the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace. There is one body and one Spirit — just as you were called to the one hope that belongs to your call — one Lord, one faith, one baptism, one God and Father of all, who is over all and through all and in all. But grace was given to each one of us according to the measure of Christ’s gift” (Ephesians 4:1-7).

According to the Office of Institutional Research’s Fall Facts, there are over 40 different religious affiliations represented at Baylor, the top three being non-denominational (4,170 students), Baptist (3,576 students) and Catholic (3,127 students). With so much diversity on campus, it is normal to run into conversations where the subject matter can get tense.

Don’t let denominations get in the way of having genuine friendships with people. At the end of the day, we should be surrounding ourselves with a community that pushes us towards Christ, no matter where someone chooses to go to church. As a Catholic, my eyes have been opened to different perspectives from talking with my Protestant friends. Some have even told me I have changed their minds about things as well. When we can’t have conversations respectfully, division and hatred occur.

Be willing to listen with open ears and an open heart when others communicate about their religious differences. Share why a certain tradition means a lot to you. Invite people to come with you to experience your church and the community there. No one church can perfectly replicate Christ’s love for humanity, so in a way, each denomination has its flaws. Gen Z has the fire and passion to bring true revival to the world, and to do that, all Christians need to band together to be vessels of God’s love on Earth.