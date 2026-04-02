Take the gap year — it might change your life

By Stacie Boyls | Arts & Life Writer

In a culture that rewards constant motion, the idea of stopping — even briefly — can feel like failure. For type A students especially, productivity isn’t just a habit; it becomes an identity. There is always another application to submit, another degree to pursue, another milestone to chase. So when graduation approaches, the default mindset is simple: keep going.

But what if the most strategic move isn’t forward, but to pause?

For many college students, especially those finishing undergraduate degrees, the pressure to immediately continue into graduate school feels almost automatic. It’s framed as efficiency — why lose momentum? Why risk falling behind? On paper, it makes sense. In reality, it often ignores a critical truth: burnout is not a sustainable foundation for success.

About a month ago, I had everything mapped out. I was planning to attend graduate school at Baylor, continue my education in Waco and eventually pursue a doctorate. It was a clean, linear path — the kind that looks impressive in conversations and even better on a resume.

Then, unexpectedly, everything changed.

The administration restructured the scholarship system, and I was informed that I would no longer receive tuition remission. The financial reality of that shift made my plans uncertain overnight. What initially felt like devastation quickly revealed something else: relief.

For months, I had been quietly dreading the idea of going straight back into academia. Not because I didn’t care about my field, but because I was exhausted. Completely, physically, mentally, emotionally exhausted. Every part of me was asking for rest, but I had convinced myself that stopping meant losing momentum, that taking a break was somehow irresponsible.

Suddenly, I didn’t have a choice.

And that lack of choice became an unexpected gift.

With deadlines passed and no immediate academic commitments ahead, I found myself facing something unfamiliar: space. For the first time in years, my life wasn’t dictated by syllabi, rehearsal schedules or looming due dates. Instead of panic, I felt something I hadn’t experienced in a long time: excitement.

The gap year I once dismissed as “unproductive” began to look like an opportunity.

This is the part that often gets overlooked in conversations about ambition: rest is not the opposite of productivity. It is a prerequisite for it. Without it, even the most driven students begin to operate on empty, mistaking exhaustion for discipline.

A gap year is not about doing nothing. It is about doing something different and intentional. It can mean working, saving money, gaining real-world experience or simply learning how to exist outside the constant pressure of academic performance. It can mean moving back home, recalibrating priorities or finally developing habits that were impossible to maintain during the chaos of college life.

For me, it means learning how to take care of myself.

Throughout most of my college career, I was focused on doing everything “right.” Meeting deadlines, achieving perfection and saying yes to every opportunity that might move me forward. What I didn’t do was pause long enough to ask whether I was okay.

I wasn’t.

And I know I’m not alone in that.

There is a quiet but pervasive fear among students that if they step off the path —even briefly — they will fall behind. But behind whom? There is no universal timeline for success, no single roadmap that guarantees fulfillment. The pressure to adhere to one is largely self-imposed, reinforced by comparison and expectation.

The truth is, we are still young. There is time.

Time to rest. Time to reset. Time to figure out what we actually want, not just what we think we’re supposed to want.

Taking a gap year does not mean abandoning your goals. It means strengthening your ability to pursue them. It allows for reflection, growth and, perhaps most importantly, recovery. When you return — whether to school or another path — you do so with clarity rather than exhaustion.

So if you are staring down the next step and feeling more drained than driven, consider this your permission slip: it is okay to take a break.

It is okay to move back home.

It is okay to not know what comes next.

It is okay to choose rest over relentless forward motion.

What feels like a setback might actually be an opening.

Take the gap year. It might just change your life.