Shut down ‘Terminator’ mentality: Technology won’t take over unless we let it

By Zach Babajanof-Rustrian | Sports Writer

Our world is a consistently evolving place, and there’s no telling how technology will affect our future. So, as a society, it might be best to accept it and learn how it can help us.

When many people think of the future, “Back to the Future” might come to mind, with its futuristic flying cars and hoverboards. Though we have not yet reached this level of advancement, we’re in a world where technology is quickly changing.

Along with it is the idea that technology is going to be our downfall and that we’re going to experience the dramatic outcome of “The Terminator” in real life. However, that could not be further from the truth. As a society, we have the power to control how far technology will go.

For instance, with the introduction of artificial intelligence and virtual reality, everyday activities can be done in an instant. While there are pros and cons to these systems, one guarantee is that AI does not work without the help of humans. AI is like a parrot. It does what it’s told to do. It does not know what it’s doing.

Due to another recent innovation — the Apple Vision Pro — it seems that people can unplug from the world and complete multiple tasks all at once. Between the eye-tracking and the accessories that go with it, one can execute computational tasks without even having a keyboard or a mouse. This is technology that people could have only dreamed of, and it is taking us one step closer to feeling like we’re living in a universe like that of the Marvel world.

What may be even more alarming than the abilities of the Apple Vision Pro are robots, which seem to be getting more advanced and realistic, according to a recent encounter I had with one. While I was at the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association convention in San Marcos, a person attending a different convention at the same hotel had a robotic dog with him. While he was the one controlling it, the robot was doing tricks and mannerisms that a living dog could do — and some that were even more advanced than the best trained living dog could accomplish.

It was crazy to see how advanced technology and robots have become. While this can be scary, it can also be a cool thing to look to the future and see how they can help people in everyday activities.

So, even though technology is forever changing, do not run from it. Learn from it. Use it to help you, because it is not going away. We have to move forward with it and realize how much it can help society in the future.