Column: Predicting summer fashion

In an effort to avoid all thoughts of school and responsibilities, one can only look toward the future: summer. With the trends changing as fast as the weather, let’s look at what’s to come in the fashion world.

1. Mesh … everything

Best spotted on Alix Earle and Florence Pugh in Valentino, mesh skirts are all over the runway and everyone’s spring break posts. This is one of my favorite looks for the upcoming summer because it’s the perfect beach cover-up. This Mimi Max set from Revolve would be stunning for a night out after a day at the beach. Picture it: Your hair is salty, your skin is slightly sunburned and you’re starving for a good Italian dinner.

2. Micro shorts

Paired with a tall leather boot and a statement belt, this trend will transport me back to the ‘90s, and I’m not complaining about it. We’ve also seen this trend run through Vogue with structured business-like micro shorts and oversized blazers. These shorts from Anthropologie complete a chic dinner outfit with tights and a big shoulder bag in a bold color.

3. “Mermaidcore”

On the Oscars red carpet, every well-dressed celebrity was in light blue and a two-tiered peplum silhouette. Emma Stone and Lupita Nyong’o both rocked this look. But unless you’re about to step on the runway, I would pass on the peplum skirt and stick with this gorgeous maxi dress. Glitter and blues are here to stay this summer.

4. Jellyfish skirts

Although slightly controversial, jellyfish skirts are for beachfront dinners and nights out with friends. This one from Princess Polly is affordable and super versatile. Adding a pair of heeled boots and a gold cuff bracelet will complete the look.

5. Chunky frames and jewelry

Channeling our inner rich grandmother comes with chunky sunglasses and statement necklaces. Maximalism is in, along with overstuffing our purses and putting a ring on every finger. Even if you have 20/20 vision, wear some chunky glasses with a sweat set for your study sessions. Martha Calvo has been all over my Pinterest and is the perfect designer if you like jewelry that stands out. This gold chain bracelet is gorgeous, but you really can’t go wrong with any of her pieces.