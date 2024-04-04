What to Do in Waco: April 5 – 11

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

Diadeloso week is here! With the university’s favorite day and a total solar eclipse happening at the same time, there’s no shortage of activities in Waco and on campus. Here’s a look at the week ahead.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | April 6 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | This weekly event hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Experience | April 6 | 7 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S Fifth St. | $35 tickets | Experience a guided tour of the Dr Pepper Museum. Some have seen glowing orbs and mysterious figures haunt this Waco landmark.

Diadeloso | April 8 | Events begin at 9 a.m. | Campus | Kicking off with intramural sports in the morning, a live DJ and — oh, wait — a total solar eclipse, Diadeloso 2024 is shaping up to be the event of a millennium.

Eclipse Over Texas | April 8 | Gates open at 8 a.m. | View the total solar eclipse from McLane Stadium, right on the Brazos River. The event is complete with a full festival, including science talks, food trucks and activities for the whole family. Stay tuned for the full Lariat story!

Monday Night Lights Mountain Bike Ride | April 8 | 7:15 p.m. | Bicycle World Waco, 112 Mary Ave. | Experience Waco’s trails at night on a group ride from Bicycle World Waco to Cameron Park. Helmets and lights are required for safety.

A New Moon Rises | Through April 14 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Mayborn Museum Complex | $10 admission | Landscape images captured by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera will be on display at the Mayborn, allowing visitors to get an up-close look at the moon.

Journey to Space at the Mayborn Museum | Through April 21 | Mayborn Museum Complex | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | $10 admission | Live like an astronaut at the Mayborn and experience what it’s like to see space up close.

Texas, Your Texas: Celebrating 100 Years of The Texas Collection at Baylor | Starting Aug. 8, 2023 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Carroll Library, 1429 S Fifth St. | Carroll Library is showcasing rare pieces of Texas history and holding special events to celebrate the collection’s centennial year at Baylor.