Forever hold your peace: You don’t have to love nontraditional weddings

By Kaitlin Sides | LTVN Anchor/Reporter

As times are changing, so are wedding traditions.

Twenty years ago, every wedding was the same. Now, with an ever-developing generation, the timeless event is also changing.

This past winter break, I attended a wedding that had no dance floor and a coffee cart for after-wedding drinks. This was a new adaptation, and I loved it. Not only was celebrating two of my great friends’ marriage special, but they also did it in a way that was personal to them.

There is lots of pressure on brides to keep their weddings a certain way, especially from older generations. Many people may have opinions on how my friends went about their wedding, but I believe it was a great adaptation. It still had a typical ceremony, first dance and send-off, but that is not what is important. What is important is that the couple customized the wedding and were able to do it in a way that was special to them.

Brides are also becoming more open to allowing their bridesmaids to choose their dresses. I fully support this idea, because it ensures the bridesmaids will be comfortable and will feel most confident. Often, when brides do this, the dresses are still within a color scheme, and they look great.

Other traditions are being added every day and may become the new normal at future weddings. For example, many people are opting for morning weddings, which is not typical.

Traditionalists are not for the changes in weddings, which is no surprise. Many people I know plan to have a typical wedding, and I will most likely follow their lead, but it’s ultimately the couple’s decision.

If the couple decides they want a morning wedding with no reception, that’s their choice. If the couple decides on a colorful wedding with no theme, that’s OK too. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion.

It’s their special day; it’s not about you. Would you want someone to tell you how to run your wedding? No. It’s the couple’s decision at the end of the day.

Many people are open to change in weddings. Some people even believe weddings are unnecessary.

By the time we are all consistently attending the weddings of our friends — which may be sooner than later, considering many Baylor students tend to follow the ring by spring trend — I believe each one is going to be unique to the couple.