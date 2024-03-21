Column: Where to watch the eclipse in Waco

By Jamie Barrett | Reporter

With the stress of classes, eclipse plans may not be a top priority for everyone. So, here is a list of watch parties you and your friends can join to take advantage of the once-in-a-lifetime experience on April 8 in Waco.

Eclipse Over Texas: Live From Waco





Sponsored by Baylor, Lowell Observatory, Discovery and the City of Waco, this watch party will be happening at McLane Stadium. Educational activities, telescopes, food trucks and fun for the whole family are included, starting at 8 a.m. The entry fee is $20, but school groups and child discounts are available.

McLennan County Farm





A Waco couple, Kevin and Caitlin Book, will be transforming a hayfield near FM 434 and Riverview Road to host a unique viewing party for up to 250 cars. The event will include food vendors, live music and a quieter area for those who want a silent experience. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will cost $150 per car.

Waco Eclipse Weekend Experience





From April 4 to 9, this event is designed to be an overnight RV or off-grid van and trailer watch party at the epicenter of the solar eclipse. This event includes on-site dining and a NCAA Final Four watch party. If you are not an owner of an RV or off-grid van and trailer, no worries; this event allows for weekend parking across from McLane Stadium and easy access to the epicenter for $95 a day. RV prices are $895 for two days and $1,195 for five days. Van and trailer prices are $425 for two days and $595 for five days.

Good Life RV Park Watch Party





Good Life RV Park will be hosting a viewing party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the help of Shaeffer Events and Services, who will be providing food, along with a live performance from Lauren January. Various local vendors will also be supplying food, and games and activities for the whole family are included.

Solar Eclipse Party

The host, Cary Suprobo, will be providing hamburgers and hotdogs for those in attendance at 6401 Cold Water Drive, so bring your eclipse glasses and join the party for a free intimate eclipse experience from noon to 2 p.m. The party is a chance to view the eclipse among friends and other enthusiasts.