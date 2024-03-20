Review: Justin Timberlake loses his swagger on new album

By Erika Kuehl | Staff Writer

Justin Timberlake is sounding old.

Although his looks have held up, his somewhat original thought has not. Every song on his new album, “Everything I Thought I Was,” seems a rip-off of his younger competitors.

I wouldn’t say his vision is exactly 20/20 as it used to be. In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Timberlake said, “I think every artist probably says this, but it is my best work.” Listeners have a different reaction. They simply aren’t listening. Forbes writer Hugh McIntyre said that out of the 200 most-streamed songs on Spotify on March 15, not a single song from Timberlake’s album made the charts.

Starting with the album’s first song, “Memphis” sounds like knockoff Drake. The man isn’t as sharp as he used to be, and his vocals follow. With excess autotune, listeners are reaching for the iconic Timberlake voice we all once loved. And when you think you’ve gotten through the song, he graces the audience with, “I was handin’ out too much milk money, too much kitten, a** and titties.”

The only demographic connecting with raunchy lyrics from a 43-year-old man would be the consumers also watching “The Golden Bachelor.” Both are a sorry try at monetizing off their once vibrant looks.

The next song, “F**kin’ Up The Disco,” is so Dua Lipa that Dua Lipa might mistake this song for her own. I will say this song is a little bit more tolerable than its counterparts. The problem with this album is that he’s trying to top his best album, “FutureSex/LoveSounds.” Not everything that goes around comes around.

Fans of Timberlake will always search for his nostalgic, young feel. He went for highly experimental when he should’ve stuck to his worn-in, early 2000s music.

The album isn’t bad if you get through the rough first half. My favorite of the album is either “Technicolor” or “Alone.” Both songs have the right amount of exploration while preserving his original swagger.

The *NSYNC collab in “Paradise” is no surprise an attempt to appease his OG audience. Uninspired as the song is, it does have the nostalgic early 2000s feel and lots of personality.

It is somewhat unfair to compare Timberlake’s music from his 20s to that of his 40s. Listeners can’t expect the same Justin they once knew. However, they do expect taste. And lyrics like, “Got my Gucci Crocs on right now, but we can slide like sandals. Let me flip you like a sample,” are not exactly the most savory.