Beyond the egg hunts: Spiritual Life staff reflect on meaning of Easter

By Piper Rutherford | Staff Writer

In 2002, Baylor started extending Easter break to include Good Friday, creating more time in the school calendar for students and faculty to go home, be with their loved ones and celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.

Dr. Burt Burleson, university chaplain and dean of spiritual life, said he grew up as a Southern Baptist and has fond childhood memories of Easter Sunday.

“Like all of our traditions in the church that are influenced by American culture, I would have my Easter egg basket ready in the morning and go hunt for the eggs before church,” Burleson said. “I remember my mom would get us all dressed up in our Sunday best, so I would wear a tie, and she would wear a decorative hat.”

As for his memories of Easter service, Burleson said what was unique to that particular Sunday was the choir singing a concert for the congregation.

“You would see people holding a flower, like a lily in their hand, to represent the rebirth,” Burleson said. “It was the only time at church, outside of the Christmas season, that stood out from all other services in the year.”

Burleson said his favorite memory of celebrating the day as a young boy was eating Easter brunch at his great-grandmother’s house.

Although his family did not live near extended family, Dr. Nick DiMauro, senior Chapel coordinator, said he was blessed to have a steadfast church community that never failed to invite him and his parents to Easter lunch.

“Easter was always a lively occasion for me,” DiMauro said. “It was during those shared meals that I got to know my pastor more fully.”

Similarly, Burleson said he began to get more involved in the church in his early adolescent years, when he started to fully understand the meaning of Easter beyond chocolate bunnies and egg hunts.

“I started to find great meaning in the preparation that goes on in the church leading up to the Holy Week, the death of Jesus and the resurrection of Jesus,” Burleson said. “I started preparing at the beginning of Lent, where Christians have the chance to take a full look at their lives and walk nearer to Jesus’ sacrifice He made for us.”

One of the ways to prepare, Burleson said, came in the form of Maundy Thursday — “Maundy” meaning “Mandate” in Latin.

“This is a time of replicating what took place in the upper room, when Jesus washes the disciples’ feet, breaks the bread and pours the wine,” Burleson said. “Then Jesus tells them that ‘this is my body broken for you, and this is my cup poured for you.’”

DiMauro said he chooses to go into the Easter season with a heart full of joy.

“I always remind myself of how blessed I am during Easter,” DiMauro said. “It is special to be a part of a tight-knit church community, where I am truly known by a community of others, which is an example of Jesus’ love.”

This love, Burleson said, is exactly what Jesus instructed His disciples in the commandment.

“He said to love one another, like I have loved you,” Burleson said. “That is His Maundy.”