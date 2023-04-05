What to Do in Waco: Easter weekend

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

Battle of the Bands | April 6 | 8 p.m. | Freight Bar, 1613 James Ave | Come and see the best of Waco’s local music scene face off against each other for a prize of $3500.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | April 8 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | This weekly event hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Experience | April 8 | 7 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 5th Street | $35 tickets | Experience a guided tour of the Dr Pepper Museum, where some have seen glowing orbs and mysterious figures haunting this Waco landmark.

Spring Carnival | until April 9 | Monday-Friday, 6-10 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 3-11 p.m. | Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd | Free admission | The carnival comes to Waco, with fun and games for the family.

Baylor Art Student Exhibition | until April 16 | 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Martin Museum of Art, 1401 S University Parks Drive | The best of student work will be on display in the Martin Museum of Art — sculptures, paintings, photography and more.