Chamber Singers and Bella Voce present music inspired by myth

By Jamie Barrett | Reporter

Baylor’s School of Music presented a concert featuring both Bella Voce and the Chamber Singers on Thursday night at Armstrong Browning Library.

The concert started off with the voices of Bella Voce — a selective women’s ensemble — and then transitioned into the Chamber Singers, who are an elite group of some of Baylor’s most talented singers.

The historic atmosphere of Armstrong Browning Library and the elegant echo of singers’ voices set the stage for a hypnotic performance. The choirs sang music from different time periods and in different languages, setting the tone for the talent they displayed during the performance.

With the inclusion of songs of varying time periods and languages, there were many potential meanings in the lyrics. Kristina Caswell MacMullen, the conductor of the Chamber Singers, said most of the hidden themes can be traced back to mythology and life itself.

“You will hear references to mythology in this set, … and you’ll hear [Morten Lauridsen] speak of the latter part in a woman’s life,” MacMullen said.

Royse City senior Makenna Weatherby, a member of the Chamber Singers, said she really enjoyed the performance and was happy to share it with the audience.

“Once you start singing, you get this wave of calm over you, and it is just such an enjoyable experience to share music with the people that you have been working with the whole semester,” Weatherby said. “I thought it couldn’t have gone better.”