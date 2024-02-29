What to Do in Waco: Spring Break Edition

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

Staying in Waco for spring break? No problem — here’s a list of what to do in Waco during the week off.

Waco Block Party | Feb. 29 – March 2 | Southern Roots Brewing Co. and Texas Music Cafe | Experience three days of music, film, podcasts and crafts, featuring local Waco filmmakers, musicians and more.

Cirque Italia Water Circus | Feb. 29 – March 3 | Times vary by performance | Cirque Italia Texas Headquarters, 6615 N Interstate 35 Frontage Road | $15-55 | See this circus troupe fight pirates on the trapeze, dance on barrels and juggle knives.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Experience | March 2 | 7 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S Fifth St. | $35 tickets | Experience a guided tour of the Dr Pepper Museum. Some have seen glowing orbs and mysterious figures haunt this Waco landmark.

Monday Night Lights Mountain Bike Ride | March 4 | 7:15 p.m. | Bicycle World Waco, 112 Mary Ave. | Experience Waco’s trails at night on a group ride from Bicycle World Waco to Cameron Park. Helmets and lights are required for safety.

Spring at the Silos ’24 | March 8 – 9 | 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Magnolia Silos, 601 Webster Ave. | Live musicians, artists, vendors and more will line the block for two weekends at the Silos.

Eighth Street Market | March 10 – 11 | All day | 407 S Eighth St. | Explore local food and vendors during this two-day market.

A New Moon Rises | Through April 14 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Mayborn Museum Complex | $10 admission | Landscape images captured by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera will be on display at the Mayborn, allowing visitors to get an up-close look at the moon.

Journey to Space at the Mayborn Museum | Through April 21 | Mayborn Museum Complex | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | $10 admission | Live like an astronaut at the Mayborn and experience what it’s like to see space up close.

Texas, Your Texas: Celebrating 100 Years of The Texas Collection at Baylor | Starting Aug. 8, 2023 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Carroll Library, 1429 S Fifth St. | Carroll Library is showcasing rare pieces of Texas history and holding special events to celebrate the collection’s centennial year at Baylor.