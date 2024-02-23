What to Do in Waco: Feb. 22-29

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

We’re approaching the last week of class before spring break, so check out some of these events in between the hustle of midterms and packing.

All-University Sing | Feb. 22-24 | 6:30 p.m. | Waco Hall | Baylor’s best and brightest annual tradition returns to campus for its second weekend. See friends and familiar faces take the stage in hopes of advancing to Pigskin Revue in the fall. Tickets are sold out online, but a livestream is available for the Saturday performance, and 100 tickets are available for purchase at the door.

Men on Boats | Feb. 22-25 | Times vary by date | Hooper Schaefer Fine Arts Center | $12 student tickets | Experience the journey of explorers attempting to chart the Colorado River, as told by Baylor Theatre.

Black History Walk | Feb. 24 | 10 a.m. – Noon | Downtown Waco | Hosted by Baylor’s Institute for Oral Histories, this Black history walk begins in downtown Waco and covers the city’s African American history in the arts, religion, politics and more.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Experience | Feb. 24 | 7 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S Fifth St. | $35 tickets | Experience a guided tour of the Dr Pepper Museum. Some have seen glowing orbs and mysterious figures haunt this Waco landmark.

Monday Night Lights Mountain Bike Ride | Feb. 26 | 7:15 p.m. | Bicycle World Waco, 112 Mary Ave. | Experience Waco’s trails at night on a group ride from Bicycle World to Cameron Park. Helmets and lights are required for safety.

Concert Jazz Ensemble | Feb. 29 | 7:30 p.m. | Jones Concert Hall, Glennis McCrary Music Building | Hear Baylor’s Concert Jazz Ensemble play the music of America’s most original genre: jazz. Students can earn Creative Arts Experience credit.

A New Moon Rises | Through April 14 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Mayborn Museum Complex | $10 admission | Landscape images captured by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera will be on display at the Mayborn, allowing visitors to get an up-close look at the moon.

Journey to Space at the Mayborn Museum | Through April 21 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Mayborn Museum Complex | $10 admission | Live like an astronaut at the Mayborn and experience what it’s like to see space .

Texas, Your Texas: Celebrating 100 Years of The Texas Collection at Baylor | Starting Aug. 8, 2023 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Carroll Library, 1429 S Fifth St. | Carroll Library is showcasing rare pieces of Texas history and holding special events to celebrate the collection’s centennial year at Baylor.