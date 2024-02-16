Sing Alliance serves as diverse haven for all students interested in performing

By Cameron Mccollum | Reporter

All-University Sing has been producing Broadway-style entertainment since 1953 — but until 1997, when Sing Alliance was formed, the organizations taking the stage were historically all involved with Greek Life.

Dallas senior Bryant Falconer, who is the president of the Sing Alliance, said he has connected with people at Baylor who he would have never met without Sing Alliance.

“Our three goals in Sing Alliance are to have fun, make friends and perform to our best ability,” Falconer said. “I feel like the first two goals have really been the most positive parts of Sing for me.”

Saint Louis, Mo., senior Allison Brown, who serves as the administration chair for Sing Alliance, said she fell in love with the group because of the kindness other members showed her during her first interest meeting.

“The great thing about Sing Alliance is because we are the kind of the group that is there for anyone to participate who isn’t involved in Greek Life, everyone is just so excited to be a part of it,” Brown said.

Students of all backgrounds and majors are part of Sing Alliance. Annadale, N.J., senior and Sing Alliance member Adenike Ade said the organization brought her one of her closest friends and an entire friend group.

“Even if you think you won’t find your niche or you’re not going to find people who you like, there are so many different people that you are going to find someone to get along with,” Ade said.

Sing Alliance accepts all students up to the 200-person registration limit, regardless of their experience with song and dance. Abilene junior and Sing Alliance member Sydney Monroe said the leadership team caters to everyone’s skill levels to create an environment for all to enjoy.

“I do dance, and I didn’t know how hard the choreography was going to be, and our choreography team is just outstanding,” Monroe said. “They have choreographed amazing parts of the number that are fun and challenging for all skill levels of dance, and I think that is a really cool thing our organization does.”

To get involved, students decide whether they want to be full-time or part-time performers and pay dues of $185, which go toward costume purchases and other production expenses.

“Because it is such a big time commitment, I was nervous that I wouldn’t enjoy it and that I would just kind of burn out,” Brown said. “But I think because it’s only five weeks, you kind of bond with everyone about being tired, and then by the end of it, you are on stage for the first time. I’m really glad I put the time and effort into this act.”

While sororities and fraternities stay in touch with many other activities like intramurals, formals, mixers and philanthropy projects, Sing Alliance is focused solely on Sing.

“If you want to be a part of it, then you’re going to join, and you can drop it anytime,” Falconer said. “We have less outreach because this is not really too well-known. All we do is Sing.”

Last year, Sing Alliance was one of the eight acts that advanced to perform in Pigskin Revue during homecoming.

“We know that all of the other groups are working just as hard to create an amazing act, so you just want people to love it as much as you do,” Brown said.

While Falconer said there will always be nerves before shows, he said the group is ready to take the stage again this year.

“This is my last year, and I cannot wait to do it one last time,” Falconer said.