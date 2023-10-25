‘Be ready’ for performance of a lifetime at Pigskin Revue

By Zach Babajanof-Rustrian | Intern

The stage is set, and the top eight performances from All-University Sing 2023 are getting ready for this year’s Pigskin Revue.

Frisco junior and student producer Ava Bohling said it’s going to be a special performance, and every group is ready to put on a show for the audience.

“I’ve gotten to watch all the chairs put so much hard work into [their performances],” Bohling said. “I’m super excited for everyone who’s watching the show to see all the hard work that everyone put in to make it happen.”

Pigskin was established in 1958 by Marie Mathis — the director of the Bill Daniel Student Center and the founder of All-University Sing. She created it as a way to increase the quality of Sing acts and to showcase winners.

The first-place performers from Sing 2023 who are returning to the stage for this year’s Pigskin are Alpha Tau Omega and Chi Omega, who joined together to put on “A Day at the Derby.” Bentonville, Ark., senior and Alpha Tau Omega Sing chair Will Deal said they implemented tons of fun elements for the audience to enjoy.

“We love to try and get the crowd as engaged as possible,” Deal said. “We have a whole sequence where we kind of look like we’re in the audience watching a horse race, cheering for our jockey. It’s fun to have people kind of understand that and see that we’re cheering for our jockey.”

Deal said Alpha Tau Omega and Chi Omega have been practicing since the second week of school to incorporate new members into the performance. Healsosaidthepairingofthefraternity and sorority has encouraged real bonds to form between the Greek Life organizations.

“It’s cool because you get super close to the sorority through it,” Deal said. “Beforehand, it was just a bunch of guys and girls that really weren’t that close. But then whenever you spend several weeks dancing alongside each other, you get close to those people.”

As the years have gone on, Bohling said Pigskin has evolved both in traction and popularity. She also said alumni who performed in Sing often come back to watch their organization perform at Pigskin.

“It’s continuing to get more well- known as we go along,” Bohling said. “It’s a huge deal for everyone involved in it. People from all around the country come. We stream the Saturday show, and last year when we streamed, we saw that people from all around the world watched it.”

Pigskin will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, 6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday in Waco Hall. In person tickets are sold out, but Saturday’s performance will be livestreamed for $21.

“[The audience] just has to be ready,” Bohling said. “It’s so cool. I think that every act that made it to Pigskin this year was very deserving of it.”

The acts taking the stage include Alpha Tau Omega and Chi Omega’s “A Day at the Derby,” Pi Beta Phi’s “Be My Girl,” Zeta Tau Alpha’s “Experiment Z,” Delta Delta Delta’s “Delta Motor Speedway,” Kappa Kappa Gamma’s “Kappa HQ,” Kappa Omega Tau’s “Against All Oz,” Sigma Chi’s “The Good, the Bad and the Funky” and Sing Alliance’s “Some-Bunny’s in Trouble.”