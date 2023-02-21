MultimediaSlideshows SLIDESHOW: Sing 2023 By Nick Cook - February 21, 2023 Facebook Twitter EXPERIMENT The mad scientists of Zeta Tau Alpha bring monsters to life in “Experiment Z.” Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor PARTNER UP Alpha Tau Omega and Chi Omega join together to perform their take on the 2023 Kentucky Derby in “A Day at the Derby.” Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor GOT THE MAGIC The Wizard of Oz performs his solo in Kappa Omega Tau’s production of “Against all Oz.” Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor The Lions of Kappa Tau Omega roar for their audience. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor NEW ADVENTURES The staff of hotel Alpha Phi welcomes all guests with open arms in “Hotel Phiasco!” Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor The men of Delta Tau Delta show what it takes to join the circus in “Under the Big Top.” Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor ENEMIES The heroes and villains of Alpha Chi Omega perform “Heroes in the Heights.” Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor GOOD OLD DAYS The Beatles are reimagined in Sigma Alpha Epsilon’s production of “The Night Shift.” Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor BUILD IT The construction workers of Alpha Delta Pi make a grounbreaking performance in “I-30PI.” Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor EXPERIMENT The mad scientists of Zeta Tau Alpha bring monsters to life in “Experiment Z.” Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor COMPETITION Two teams compete against each other in Kappa Alpha Theta’s performance of “Game Over.” Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor WIPE OUT A chimney sweeper sweeps the audience off their feet in Kappa Chi Alpha’s “Swept Away.” Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor STUDY HARD A nerd aims to find himself in Beta Theta Pi and friends Performance in “Man or a Mathlete.” Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor GIRLY THING Dolls come to life in Pi Beta Phi’s “Be My Girl.” Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor LIGHT IT UP Firefighters and racers come together in Delta Delta Delta’s “Delta Motor Speedway.” SING IT OUT A singer from Sing Alliance performing her solo in “Some-bunny’s in Trouble.” Kenneth Prabhakar | Photo Editor