Dynamic duo: Chi Omega, ATO take stage together for Sing 2023

By Sydney Matthews | Staff Writer

Chi Omega and Alpha Tau Omega will take the stage together at this year’s All-University Sing. Their collaborative performance will consist of a choreographed song and dance number performed by sorority and fraternity members.

Orange County, Calif., junior and Chi Omega Sing chair, Hannah Christensen, said this year, members of the sorority decided to do something different for Sing and paired up with the fraternity. She also said working with another group makes the process more fun

“It’s been such an awesome process and a blessing to work with them,” Christensen said. “Chi Omega is passionate about Sing, and it has been so fun to come together with a fraternity that loves it just as much as we do.”

According to the Sing website, students throughout the Sing process interact in co-curricular experiences like leadership development, communication strategies, organizational administration and time and budget management.

“It’s been a lot of fun to work with Chi O. They have a lot of urgency and are very structured in practice, which makes the process run very smooth,” St. Louis junior Nate Oglesby said.

Oglesby said working together has brought a lot of life into the pairing’s Sing practices. Christensen said with both groups bringing in experience from past Sing routines, it has made the process different than what they have done before.

“This has been one of the coolest experiences I’ve seen at Baylor of two groups coming together,” Christensen said.

Every member has a different reason for choosing to be a part of Sing every year. For Oglesby, he said it’s the environment created by the participants and the relationships it creates.

“I love to be social and see people that I wouldn’t be able to see if I didn’t do Sing,” Oglesby said. “The Sing process brings you closer with your chapter. I recommend that every member of the chapter does it at least once.”

Christensen said her favorite part of collaborating with Alpha Tau Omega has been meeting new people from a different organization. She said she has loved collaborating with the fraternity to make something that both groups are equally proud of.