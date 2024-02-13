African Student Association prepares for annual Afrique showcase

By Jamie Barrett | Reporter

Baylor’s African Student Association is preparing to host its annual Afrique showcase at 6 p.m. on March 16 in Cashion 506. Featuring a fashion show, dancing, music and more, the showcase is an opportunity for all students to enjoy and experience different art forms of African culture.

Heartland senior and club president Oghenetega Ogboru said the African Student Association strives to use the event to help members embrace their culture while teaching guests about it.

“I hope [guests] get a better understanding of traditional African culture,” Oghenetega said. “I think a lot of times when we do ASA events, we typically do mainstream African culture or just what is more so popular, … and it’s always good to go back to your roots.”

Guests are asked to dress in their cultural clothing or some type of formal wear. Meanwhile, the African Student Association is putting on a fashion show to recognize African designers from all over while giving members an opportunity to express themselves through modeling. The designs on display will range from streetwear to traditional African clothing.

Dallas senior and club member Bianca Onyangore said she modeled her freshman year and enjoyed the experience.

“I had never modeled for anything, so it was kind of nice to do that and also wear clothing where the designer gets to tell you that they want you to model their outfit,” Onyangore said.

Additionally, the African Student Association dance team will perform various traditional African dances, and a DJ and instrumentalists will provide music for the event.

The African Student Association will be selling tickets prior to the event and allowing guests to buy them at the front door the night of. Those interested in the annual Afrique showcase or any future organization events can follow the club’s Instagram account for more details.