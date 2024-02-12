2024 Super Bowl halftime show fails to impress some students

By Hank Holland | Reporter

Despite a lineup of Usher, Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Ludacris and Lil Jon, opinions on the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show seem to be mixed among students.

Sporting a bedazzled suit, Usher began the show. Soon after, Alicia Keys played her medley of “If I Ain’t Got You,” noticeably missing her first note, and Usher joined in for the harmony. The show livened with a guitar solo by H.E.R.

The trio was then joined by Ludacris and Lil Jon, the latter of whom performed a portion of “Turn Down For What.” The show ended with “Yeah!” — arguably the biggest hit from this collection of artists.

However, some students thought the show was lacking in some of the display expected from a Super Bowl performance.

Plano sophomore Hendrix Womeldorph said he thought that the show was lacking in relevant songs and that its main attraction, Usher, seemed out of touch with new audiences.

“It didn’t have nearly enough spectacle to match what we’ve seen in years before, and I don’t think Usher has enough bigger, newer songs in his catalog to carry something as big as the Super Bowl,” Womeldorph said.

Although critical of the show, Womeldorph said it wasn’t without its high points.

“I’d want to say Beyoncé’s commercial was a better performance than the whole thing, but H.E.R. on guitar brought a fantastic energy and a fantastic look that I don’t think was matched by everyone else,” Womeldorph said.

Galveston senior Dane Valdez said Usher’s relevance in the public eye left something to be desired, and while he generally enjoyed the show, it didn’t stand out.

“Usher is a talented artist, and the choreography and vocals, especially at his age, were quite impressive,” Valdez said. “However, as much as I hate to say it, Usher is sort of just old news.”

Mundelein, Ill., senior Kaleb Gustavsen said despite Usher’s age, he appreciated his performance.

“My favorite act was, of course, Usher,” Gustavsen said. “I think he embodied the standard for all halftime show performers. His voice and style are still as impressive as they were 20 years ago.”