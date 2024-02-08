One test worth taking: Learn your aptitudes, apply them to your career

By Danika Young | LTVN Social Media Editor

When I was a sophomore in high school, my parents took me to Los Angeles for a six-hour in-person aptitude test. The test, taken at the Johnson O’Connor Research Foundation, was incredibly rigorous and boring. At the time, I didn’t see the point.

Following those painful six hours, I sat down with my instructor, and she proceeded to discuss my natural strengths and weaknesses as well as a handful of careers in which I would excel. When selecting a major — and now, in my senior year of college, a career — the results of my aptitude test play a role in guiding my decision.

Taking an aptitude test is so incredibly valuable. Studies show the type of work someone is most likely to enjoy and succeed in is a career highlighting their aptitudes. So, what are aptitudes, and why do they matter?

Aptitudes are natural talents that predict one’s ability to do or learn tasks well and naturally. They can be thought of as natural tendencies that are not affected by one’s knowledge, culture, education or interests. Aptitudes are more related to how you were born as opposed to what has influenced you since then. Musical talent and athleticism are examples.

Every profession utilizes a different mixture of aptitudes, and people tend to be more satisfied and successful when their career aligns with their aptitudes.

So, should you take an aptitude test? Yes. Does it need to take six hours like mine did? No.

It is highly recommended for college students to take an aptitude test prior to entering the workforce. Even if you have already chosen a major or committed to a career, it’s never too late (or too early) to discover your personal strengths and weaknesses and how they translate into the real world.

Start small, and take this free career aptitude test that takes about 10 minutes or this free career personality profiler test that takes about 15 minutes. If you want real results, consider investing in an in-depth and in-person test, such as those offered by the Johnson O’Connor Research Foundation.