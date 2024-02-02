First-ever Spanish opera at Baylor has historic opening night

By Jamie Barrett | Reporter

“Luisa Fernanda,” Baylor Opera Theatre’s first Spanish production, opened Thursday night at the Jones Theatre in the Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. The opera tells the emotional story of a woman stuck in a love triangle with two men during the Spanish Revolution of 1868.

The majority of the performance was sung in Spanish, while English translations were displayed above the stage. Denton graduate student Kate Bishop — one of the actresses playing the title role — said representation like this is the start of making events inclusive to all in the community.

“It’s huge that we have a big Hispanic population [for whom] this is making opera more accessible,” Bishop said.

The rich voices and performances of the actors captivated viewers in the audience, and the vibrance of the costumes and the construction of the set made it hard for those watching to take their eyes away — unless, of course, it was to read the English translations.

Director Jen Stephenson said the dedication and hard work that participants put into the opera was evident throughout the production.

“Everyone in this production is in it for the whole [academic] year,” Stephenson said. “At Thanksgiving we leave, and then I see them again at the beginning of the semester and hope that everyone remembers it. I felt like it was really good, and [the cast] had good energy.”

“Luisa Fernanda” will be on stage until Feb. 4, and tickets are available on the box office website.