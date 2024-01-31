Student organizations bring pride, remembrance to heart of BHM celebrations

By Piper Rutherford | Staff Writer

Black History Month has been a part of the American tradition for over 100 years, and this February, Baylor’s own Black Student Union and African Student Association are bringing the celebration to campus.

In an effort to foster community, Baton Rouge, La., junior and Black Student Union president Brooklyn Joseph said her organization plans to fill February’s calendar with numerous Black history events, starting with durag day on Feb. 1.

“This first event is my favorite, since I remember walking around campus my freshman year and seeing everyone participate in showing pride for their natural hair,” Joseph said. “We are also planning on taking our annual photo in front of Judge Baylor at 4 p.m. that day.”

Joseph said next up on the list is the Black Faculty & Staff Association’s Table Talk on Feb. 8. The anticipated topic is “tokenism,” exploring how workplaces can aim to be genuinely inclusive and supportive of minorities rather than doing it for show.

However, Joseph said the featured event of the month is a collaborative Family Feud night between the Black Student Union and the African Student Association on Feb. 12.

Dallas senior and African Student Association president Tega Ogboru said participants can expect Black history trivia and a competition for prizes.

“All of the questions will be centered around the theme of Black history, including important figures, key events and dates or pieces of legislation,” Ogboru said.

Joseph said another partnership she is looking forward to is a Cupid Shuffle night with Xi Sigma on Feb. 15.

“This mixer will give African American students the chance to socialize with fellow students of color,” Joseph said. “We will also be celebrating Valentine’s Day with other fun activities.”

If students are unable to make it to the social, the Department of Multicultural Affairs will be hosting a What’s Poppin’ night on Feb. 14. Joseph said attendees are invited to play board games, such as Uno, Spades and Connect 4, in order to get to know their African American peers more deeply.

To close out Black History Month celebrations, there will be a banquet on Feb. 22 and the Black Student Coalition block party on Feb. 24.

“Be on the lookout for upcoming ticket sales for the banquet, in which we encourage students to get dressed up for a night of refreshments, while listening to our soon-to-be announced guest speaker,” Joseph said. “As for that Saturday, we plan to wrap up the month by allowing all African American student organizations on campus to table and hopefully get new members involved with their clubs.”

While Black History Month may seem distant for students in the 21st century, Ogboru said it is equally important today as it was when it began in 1915.

“It is imperative for us to remember how people fought for us to be where we are now,” Ogboru said. “It shows not only how time has progressed, but reminds us how far we have come and what work we still have left to do.”