What Black History Month means to Black Baylor students

By Clara Snyder | Staff Writer

The beginning of February ushers in Black History Month and the university’s celebrations of individuals’ Black experiences.

Lanham, Md., junior, Annette Moukoury, Black Student Coalition intern, said this year the events will reflect the uniqueness of each person.

“There are so many ways to celebrate Blackness,” Moukoury said. “We don’t want to highlight one over the other, so [the month is] going to be a lot of significant events that highlight everybody and everybody’s Black experience.”

Keyanna Gayden, Schertz senior and Black Student Union representative, said the theme for this year’s Black History Month is “I love my Black ___.”

“We came up with the theme simply because [during] Black History Month, we’re used to talking about Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks and history,” Gayden said. “[Instead,] taking the time to reflect on what you love about yourself, especially when you’re in a community where you don’t always feel like you fit in.”

The Black Student Union has planned several events throughout the month that are related to the theme. The first event, which is on Feb. 3, is called I Love My Black Culture. Gayden said at the event, participants are invited to hang out, play games and socialize.

The second event is Neighbor Night on Feb. 8. This evening is being brought to life by Better Together in cohorts with the Black Student Union. Neighbor Night will include a meal of soul food while guests are broken up into small groups to discuss traditions, holidays, professional/academic world experiences, stereotypes and religion.

“We all do experience kind of the same things, but it’s even different when it’s split into gender identity,” Gayden said.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, the Black Student Union will be hosting a Valentine’s paint-and-sip on Feb. 13. There will be mocktails and painting, Gayden said.

The Black Student Coalition is hosting a myriad of events, and there will be a list of full details for what they are doing on the Multicultural Affairs website. One of the events that falls under the Black Student Coalition’s umbrella is a virtual African American Leadership Panel.

“We are getting a group of people from around Waco with different job titles,” Moukoury said. “They’re going to talk about their experiences in Waco.”

The Black Student Coalition will also be holding a student mixer with the Black Faculty and Staff Association. Moukoury said the mixer allows Black students and staff to get to know each other.

“It’s kind of hard for us to find each other or have that space to just communicate, so that’s what it’s for,” Moukoury said. “Everybody deserves to have a time and space to reflect on who they are culturally, who they are as people in general.”

Information relating to Black History Month at Baylor can be found on the Baylor Multicultural Affairs website.