Chop it up the right way: Learn to tolerate opposing viewpoints, debate effectively

By Michael Haag | Sports Editor

Why can’t we all just get along?

Wishful thinking — I know.

This is especially the case when debating, whether in sports, news or any other realm. Folks just can’t handle opposing viewpoints, and it’s puzzling. Sure, some cordial conversations are possible, either because those people know how to debate effectively or because the topic at hand isn’t that serious.

It’s like discussing favorite colors versus gun control. Someone’s more likely to get heated over the latter, which makes sense since most political discussions are real life and can have serious implications.

But does that mean a serious debate has to end in personal attacks, lost friendships or a lack of respect for the opposing side? Absolutely not.

In fact, three of Indeed’s “11 Debate Techniques To Use in a Professional Setting” are 1) anticipate opposing claims, 2) address your argument’s flaws and 3) answer questions directly.

Yep, news flash: Someone’s going to disagree with you. And if you’re the type to engage in a discussion regarding that topic, know how to convince the opposing side in the right way. Don’t turn it into a screaming match that could lead to a personal argument.

That’s completely missing the mark on how useful debating can be.

As someone who writes about sports daily, there’s always going to be people who disagree with me on certain matters. Does that make them wrong or horrible people? Does it make them folks who wouldn’t make good friends? The answer is no.

Granted, sports aren’t life or death, and there are more serious matters that people could disagree with me on too, but the same mentality applies. Hear them out, discuss both sides and admit when they have a valid point or where they need more context.

It’s little things like that. It doesn’t seem like rocket science, yet I come across ineffective discussions almost daily — whether that be in person, on social media or even when presidential debates take place on national television. It’s all just who can speak the loudest and hog the time to talk.

Let’s not get it twisted though. I’ve fallen victim to the very issue I’m bringing up in this piece; I’m not denying that. But the whole point is to better ourselves and make debating a tool. Plus, you’d be surprised at how many good people you can meet who have opposite beliefs.

Some of the best discussions I have are with people I love the most. So don’t cross someone out of your life or disregard the opposition just for the sole fact that they disagree with you. Listen, learn and fire back properly. Do better.