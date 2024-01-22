Free your inner foodie, give Filipino food a try

By Maysie Krause | LTVN Reporter/Anchor

Thinking back to my childhood, growing up with Filipino culture has been such a treasure. Heritage creates a legacy for the next generation. For me, the legacy is my mom’s homemade food.

My mom has made traditional Filipino food for dinner ever since I was a kid. I’m half German, so our home has a pretty international palette. Her homemade food beats that of any restaurant because of her versatile twist on each meal — and, well, she’s my mom.

Here are some traditional dishes that I recommend to all the foodies out there.

Lumpia: Lumpia is like egg rolls but smaller and with no vegetables. They are mini crunchy pork rolls about the size of someone’s finger. We buy them 30 at a time by the box or make them hand-rolled. After a party, heat them in the microwave and dip them in sweet chili sauce. They make for the best comfort food.

Turon: Whether sweet or salty, you can enjoy a plantain with strips of jackfruit wrapped in a caramelized crunchy crepe. It’s obviously my favorite dessert.

Adobo: The classic. The trademark. Hearty and good for the soul. This dish consists of pork with chicken, potatoes and broth over a rice bowl.

Pancit bihon: These stir-fried rice noodles with a savory sauce, small chicken slices and vegetables are both healthy and tasty. Everyone has their own variation of this dish.

Siopau asado: A soft-to-the-touch steamed bun with sweet and salty pork filling — this one is my brother’s favorite. He started the tradition of making it with inspiration from the dumplings in “Kung Fu Panda.” Yes, even cartoon food can be made real.

Puto: My great-grandma — my mamang — would make this soft steamed rice cake. Now, I buy it boxed. It’s the perfect snack for three at a time.

Beef steak: A tasty and thinly sliced sirloin flavored with a delicious broth made with various spices — make sure to grab a rice bowl to go with this dish.

I hope sharing these meals inspires you to order Filipino food sometime or even make it yourself.