Don’t act foolish: Practice proper classroom etiquette

By Rory Dulock | Staff Writer

It seems like there is always that one classmate who causes disruptions in the middle of class and annoys everybody in the room. Whether they’re playing endless rounds of Solitaire, clicking a pen nonstop or throwing stuff around the room behind the professor’s back, they strike a nerve with most in close proximity.

This past semester, I sat by a student who would not stop playing video games on their laptop and was being very disruptive. While this may seem like an unimportant interaction, it made focusing and concentrating in that class very hard for not only myself but also my peers. It wasn’t fair that our ability to learn was hindered due to a classmate not practicing proper classroom etiquette.

While I am shocked to find out that there are students in college who still have not learned classroom etiquette, I am even more stunned by those who don’t seem worried about the consequences of their actions. Students should start practicing classroom etiquette because it shows respect to their professors, sets an example for their peers and helps develop habits that can be beneficial when entering the workforce.

First, practicing classroom etiquette shows respect for professors. No professor wants students chatting in the back of the classroom, throwing objects around or disturbing the class by engaging in other inappropriate mannerisms. It doesn’t matter if you get bored in a particular class; just sit quietly. Even if you don’t think the professor notices, the odds are that they have already noticed but won’t call you out in the middle of class. I had several professors last semester who said we would receive no warning for being disruptive but would receive the consequence outside of class. So is it really worth it to play a few rounds of Solitaire during a lecture? Besides fearing punishment from professors, another motivation for practicing classroom etiquette is proving to them that you’re paying attention and participating.

Second, behaving in the classroom sets an example for fellow peers. If students believe their professor isn’t watching them, they may also think their classmates aren’t noticing their disruptive behavior. Let me be the first to tell you they are wrong. While disrupting the class affects the professor’s teaching, it also affects the classmates’ ability to learn. Instead of being a distraction, be a good example for your peers. For example, this means not talking while the professor is talking and not playing games. Also, don’t be afraid to tell your best friend to put a pause on Solitaire for a little while. They will thank you later for helping them stay attentive in class.

Finally, practicing classroom etiquette develops habits that can be helpful when entering the workforce. How do you think your future employer would react if you threw something across the room during a meeting? They would probably not be pleased. Remember, it’s the same as when you’re in the classroom. For the sports people out there, the phrase “you play how you practice” applies. Life after college will come with a lot of new challenges, but figuring out how to behave in a professional setting shouldn’t be one of them.

For those of you who are thinking about playing Solitaire during your next class, just take my simple advice: Don’t be annoying. Don’t act foolish. Just practice proper classroom etiquette.