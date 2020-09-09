The importance of getting to know your professors

Get to know your professors. Especially in a time like now, this is more important than ever.

Our university prides itself on the tight-knit community we are so lucky to be a part of — and our professors are a crucial aspect to maintaining this campus-wide bond. While the first few weeks of classes are always overwhelming, take the time to introduce yourself to your professors. Show them that you’re interested in their classes and eager to learn. Creating a positive relationship with your professor will help your studies in so many ways.

Most importantly, it shows respect. Baylor professors work tirelessly to create innovative, collaborative, engaging environments for their students. Not to mention, the extensive training they have recently gone through to best accommodate for our new virtual learning classrooms. It’s so easy to hide behind your screen, turn your camera off, put yourself on mute and tune out. But what good is that doing? Not only are you hindering your ability to learn, but you’re wasting the time and effort your professors spend trying to help you. While it may be tempting to zone out during your zoom lecture, stay attentive, ask questions and let your professor know you’re engaged and willing to learn.

Not only will this help you with your studies, but it can also benefit you in times of struggle. f you’re falling behind in a class or are having trouble understanding a particular topic, your professors are more likely to go the extra mile to extend help to a student who has been engaged and respectful in their class. If you were a student who continuously used your phone or laptop in class and didn’t contribute to conversations, do you think the professor would believe you were doing your best in the class? By maintaining a relationship with your professor, you will feel more comfortable reaching out for help and your professors can better understand your learning style to help you to the best of their ability.

Build connections. Baylor professors have extensive, impressive resumes and have had successful careers in their fields of expertise. With their success comes connections and relationships with people that may be able to help you in the future. When you get to know your professor, you’re opening the door to an unlimited number of connections and potential job opportunities in your field of study. Don’t be afraid to ask for help and advice! Get to know them, and they will be more than willing to help you in the future.

Creating healthy relationships with your professors will benefit your studies, your future and your overall experience in their class. Showing the professors you care will gain their respect, keep you involved in the class and make it more enjoyable for you. Enjoy making new connections with people you otherwise wouldn’t. Regardless of if we continue school with Zoom or in-person classes, getting to know your professors is one of the most important things you can do.