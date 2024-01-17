Column: Waco’s must-see hidden gems

By Kalena Reynolds | Staff Writer

Waco is known for its popular tourist destinations, such as the Magnolia Silos, the Dr Pepper Museum and the Hippodrome. People travel to the area from all around the world to see everything Waco has to offer, but they often miss the gems hidden within the city’s depths.

These holes-in-the-wall range from a delicious family-owned dessert shop to a unique resale store that features an array of noteworthy clothing pieces, artwork and more. Many people don’t know that art, culture, fashion and food are thriving in Waco, and finding the spots that offer these things is more straightforward than one might think.

1. THRST Coffee Shop

THRST Coffee Shop is family-owned and was founded in 2019 by Andreas Zaloumis. It started as a mobile coffee cart in the art gallery Cultivate 7Twelve and has since opened a permanent location. The shop is a Black-owned business and strives to uphold its mission of inclusion and culture.

While the coffee at THRST is delicious, the hidden art gallery in the back of the shop really sets it apart. The 507 Gallery is curated by Josh Collins — a longtime friend of Zaloumis, who he met through a mutual love of photography and art. The gallery features a new artist every month and is intended to be a place for people to come together and explore Waco’s artistic side. The shop also features events such as author workshops and study nights. It’s a go-to for any coffee or art lover.

2. Helados La Azteca

With an endless menu, this shop creates delicious Mexican delicacies that will leave anyone wanting to return for more. From popsicles to homemade ice cream, the culture surges strong in the store and throughout the menu. Helados La Azteca is owned by Eduardo Garcia and was started by his immigrant father in the early 2000s.

“The menu was created by my father and my mom,” Garcia said. “It’s really just items that we bring from our hometown or Mexico. It’s normal to see in Mexico, or somebody’s selling cup of corn on the street or popsicles in a cart.”

Initially, Garcia’s father began manufacturing popsicles in the shop, and as the business grew, he decided to open the front to sell items to the public. Helados La Azteca is now a staple dessert location in Waco.

3. ArTieR Resale

This shop is so much more than just a resale store. From unique clothes to breathtaking artwork, it’s captivating. ArTieR Resale is owned by Harold Alexander, who founded the store in the early 2000s after growing up going to rummage sales with his grandfather.

Alexander discovered early on that he had a keen eye for reselling items and harnessed his love for it to open the store. The store also features an array of Alexander’s personal artwork as well as timeless jewelry and clothing pieces.

“I encourage everyone coming in to really, you know, look at things and put things in their perspective of their own style,” Alexander said. “If you want to put something on that’s trendy right now, great, but it’s a waste of money, especially if you’re just buying it off the rack.”