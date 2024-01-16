Stop listening, start living: Live music is superior to streaming

By Bella Whitmore | Intern

Listening to music takes up a large part of each and every one of our days. From pump-up workout music to instrumental study music, it plays a bigger role in our lives than any of us realize.

In each one of these situations, music takes our mind off of the mundane or the unpleasant. Music serves as an escape from the not-so-ideal parts of our daily routine. These artists and musicians play such a major role in our lives, so why not go spend a night giving back to them by seeing them live, having a whole lot of fun in the process?

Seeing a concert live is truly a whole different experience from hearing a song in your car or in your headphones. It’s kind of similar to the situation where you have one song in your liked songs on Spotify that you skip regularly, and then one day, you hear it playing in a grocery store and you actually enjoy listening to it instead of wanting to skip it to find the next best one.

Hearing your favorite song in concert allows you to feel like you’re hearing it for the first time again, and it simply cannot be compared to it being played repetitively in your AirPods. Trust me, hearing “Like Real People Do” by Hozier in concert quite literally changed my life after I had listened to that song in my car for five years straight. Live music breathes a breath of fresh air into the music we know and love.

On top of that, playing live adds a whole new level of pressure on the musician, which allows them to truly display their talent. Anyone with a voice can make a good-sounding song with proper mixing and auto-tune skills, but singing live is a whole other story. Moreover, an artist only has one shot to sing something well when singing live, instead of the unlimited number of tries they can have in a studio. Hearing a good song and impressive vocals live is much more emotional and hits much deeper.

Live music offers a unique and immersive connection to not only the artist but also the music itself. The energy, the show production and the communal atmosphere of a concert make it such a memorable and emotionally charged event. There is truly nothing better than being in a big room full of people who are screaming the words to your favorite songs alongside you. Whether it’s a small coffee shop stage or an overwhelming football stadium, the power of live music can be felt by the audience and performers alike, and it should be made a priority for music lovers everywhere.