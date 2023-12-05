Manage mealtimes by utilizing campus dining services

By Caitlyne Nguyen | Reporter

From going across campus for classes and extracurriculars to maintaining a social life, students don’t have extra time to wait in line for food and coffee. Grubhub and the order-ahead options at retail locations are some of the most efficient things Baylor Dining has brought to campus.

According to The Fact Site, people spend about five years of their lives waiting in lines and queues. As someone who cannot sit or stand still for very long, I will do anything to not waste time in a line — and for college students, that time could be spent studying or doing something beneficial for their mental health.

Most of us have seen how long the lines are around lunchtime at both the Bill Daniel Student Center and the two Starbucks locations. Before I knew about the order-ahead options, I would spend 15 to 20 minutes waiting in line or just skip lunch for the day. Now, I place my Starbucks order ahead of time, and it’s ready for pick-up as soon as I walk into Moody Memorial Library.

I am someone who is always scrambling to get out the door in the mornings. Oftentimes, I skip breakfast or forget about my morning coffee, relying heavily on on-campus food options to get me through my long days. Being able to order Chick-fil-A to pick up on my way to class has saved me dozens of times.

Also, thanks to the January addition of the Starship Robots on campus, getting food delivered to different places on campus makes dining even more convenient for students and makes meeting others for lunch a step easier.

On most Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, my boyfriend and I have lunch and study together at the library. My lunch break starts an hour earlier than his, so I’m able to beat the lunch rush, but he gets out of class right around the time that everyone else is looking to have lunch. Since he doesn’t have as much time for lunch, he orders his food to be delivered to Moody right as he is walking up to the library, giving him extra time to eat and get work done.

The order-ahead options and Grubhub are easily some of the best additions to on-campus experiences. They have saved me so much time, and I think I speak for a lot of us when I say that I would rather spend my college years doing anything other than standing in line.

As a senior who is just now learning to take advantage of these options, learn from me: Download Grubhub and use it for your on-campus dining needs. Ordering ahead is free, so why not take advantage of it?