Do’s and don’ts of navigating finals season

By Zach Babajanof-Rustrian | Intern

Finals season is rapidly approaching, and with it comes students cramming into libraries, staying up late and stressing to get all their studying done the night before a test.

However, people’s perceptions of what to do during finals season may not be the best way to stay healthy and actually get studying done. So, here are some tips on what to do and what not to do during finals season.

Do’s:

Take breaks. In between studying, take breaks and even reward yourself with a snack. Studying for two hours straight may seem very long, and you may not retain the information. So, take a five-minute break at your halfway point before going back to studying.

Eat regularly and snack. During your long study sessions, you may get caught up in studying and forget to eat. This is very bad for your body. Make sure to have a healthy snack near you, such as fruit or granola bars, so you can feed your brain by getting some nutrition while studying.

Stay hydrated. Try to stick to water, low-caffeinated drinks or even non-caffeinated beverages while studying. There are many refillable water stations around campus, and the dining halls have juices and coffee if you want something else.

Be kind to yourself. Studying can be challenging, but don’t start doubting your abilities. If you’re not understanding what you’re studying, try a new method to help you learn the material. Don’t be so hard on yourself.

Breathe. Take deep breaths while studying, especially when you’re feeling stressed. Breathe in through your nose and out through your mouth — it will allow you to relax and be able to pay attention to what you’re doing.

Don’ts:

Procrastinate. The worst thing you can do is procrastinate, so try to work on a chapter or module per day. Doing this allows you to focus on what you know and what you still need to work on. It’s hard not to say, “I’m just going to do this tomorrow,” but try to challenge yourself and finish the studying you need to do each day.

Cram. Don’t try to cram all of your studying late at night. Doing this doesn’t allow your brain to process information, and it will get overloaded with the material and won’t be able to retain it all. Study in increments throughout the day.

Only study in one place. During finals season, the libraries become very crowded, with everyone migrating there to study. Find a place where you can be productive and relaxed without feeling stressed because you’re worried about what others are doing. Find a place, such as a coffee shop or a nice outdoor location on campus, where there may be a little background noise, but not as much as there would be in Moody Memorial Library.

Stress about grades. The final couple weeks of the semester can be very stressful with all the projects, exams and papers due for different classes. Put in your best effort to get the grade you desire, but try not to worry too much.