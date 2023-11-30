Walking in a Waco wonderland: Activities to kick off the holidays

By Erika Kuehl | Staff Writer

We all need a little holiday cheer during finals season. Take a break from studying and explore all of Waco’s Christmas activities.

Waco Wonderland

Starting Friday, downtown Waco transforms into the Waco Wonderland Festival, filled with a tree lighting ceremony, a Ferris wheel, a petting zoo, snow tube rides and local food vendors. This is the perfect opportunity to take a break from the books and explore downtown Waco with friends. The event is free or $10 if you want unlimited rides on the Ferris wheel and snow tube hill.

Lights of West

Just a short 20-minute drive north, Lights of West is the perfect date night idea. It costs $35 per car or $15 per adult on the shared trailer ride. As you drive through the grounds, Christmas lights will create beautiful tunnels around you. Paired with hot chocolate and holiday music, Lights of West will give you the serotonin boost you need.

The Nutcracker

Are you feeling artsy? Walk to Waco Hall and experience Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Ballet with the Waco Symphony. Tapping into the arts this holiday season is a great activity to do with friends and family of all ages. Before, you can grab dinner at Bertie’s on the Rooftop, which is connected to the brand-new Hotel 1928, and try the Dr Pepper Cake.

A Charlie Brown Christmas

The Waco Civic Theater is hosting a live adaptation of the holiday classic, “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Tickets are $13 for students, and the show runs until Dec. 9. Watching this reenactment will heal your inner child and fill you with holiday spirit for days.

Holidays at Home

If you want to stay in the warmth of your home, have a Christmas night filled with activities to do alone or with friends. Baking cookies and watching your favorite holiday movie is always a good idea. If you’re sharing the night with friends, do a gingerbread house contest and see who’s the best at decorating.