Emmy-nominated professor bridges educational gap through nonprofit on YouTube

By Bella Whitmore | Intern

What do ancient Greek figures such as Phaethon and Arachne have to do with us today, and why should we pay attention to the lessons they learned? These are the questions that Emmy-nominated film producer and Baylor professor SJ Murray seeks to answer in her newly-founded nonprofit, “The Greats Story Lab.”

Murray, who is an associate professor of Great Texts and creative writing, decided to create the nonprofit earlier this year in an attempt to make educational and insightful video essays accessible for all.

“Our imagineers envision the future of EduMedia at the intersection of film, education and emerging technologies such as VR and XR, because we believe the big questions about what it means to be human are for everyone,” Murray said.

The videos essays, which can be found on YouTube, cover classic Greek philosophical lessons — everything from the myth of Atlantis to the story of Narcissus.

These stories were written thousands of years ago, but their lessons have withstood the test of time. The cornerstone of The Greats Story Lab is connecting ancient stories to the modern day to show that their messages about pride, ignorance and ambition transcend time and space.

“I think all human beings are questing in some way for meaning,” Murray said. “We yearn for answers to big questions about what it means to be human. But all too often, our education falls short of engaging in a dialogue about just that.”

The final destination for these video essays is in any educational space, regardless of whether or not they have the funds or resources to access a wide variety of material. Courtney Smith, head imagineer and story creator of The Greats Story Lab, said the objective is to make learning possible for all.

“Our main goal for the Greats Story Lab is exactly what we set out to do, which is to democratize access to education,” Smith said. “I am very excited to open up these texts — texts that have carried humanity throughout generations — and these influential ideas to so many more people.”

Creating a video essay may seem simple, but elevating it above the level of a PowerPoint slideshow is no easy feat. It takes a village to create the video essays. From sourcing the images to finding the perfect music and outlining the script, every choice is deliberate.

“This project is really an attempt to bring back what I’ve learned from working in the film and TV industry to the academy and to spur new conversations about what learning looks like at the beginning of the 21st century,” Murray said. “That’s why we call it EduMedia. It’s a fusion between the two worlds, and hopefully each can learn from the other.”

Smith said the importance of teamwork and collaboration in the process cannot be understated, and working with a group of people is preferable to working solo.

“Teamwork is the integral part of the process,” Smith said. “It’s everyone’s voices working in a collaborative way and in a way that plays to each of their strengths and in a way that uplifts each other, which is the fundamental basis of what we do.”

Despite being in its early stages, The Greats Story Lab has garnered resounding success and support from academics and students alike. Murray said she plans to expand the project in the future and continue opening educational and artistic doors.

“I’m excited to begin building something that can continue on long after I’m gone,” Murray said. “It’s an invitation into what medieval authors called ‘translatio’ — the transfer of knowledge across time and space. We have a chance to be more inclusive and hospitable to voices marginalized in the past and to rethink the canon. Together, we can build a more inclusive future that equally succeeds in honoring the legacy of the past.”