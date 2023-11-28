Don’t cut your own bangs: 5 ways to switch up your daily routine

By Erika Kuehl | Staff Writer

It’s no doubt a stressful time of year. With the annual round of Thanksgiving breakups and tests the week before finals, irrational decisions can feel like the only decisions. Instead of cutting your own bangs, here are five ways to cure your impulsive thoughts.

Buy a new perfume or cologne

You’re not alone if you tend to feel ugly in the winter. With the sun going down at 5 p.m., our summer tans are gone and our hair is brittle from the cold. Adding a new perfume to your routine can create a daily sense of glamour and welcome the new season. My favorite for colder weather is Versace Crystal Noir. This perfume is the epitome of a cashmere sweater and will bring you compliments just by walking down the street.

Try temporary tattoos

If you’ve been thinking about a tattoo or just a way to change up your look, trying a temporary tattoo is a great solution. Inkbox tattoos are the best on the market because of their realistic appearance. They look like a real tattoo — minus the pressure of staying on your body forever.

Switch up your everyday jewelry

I, too, fall into the trap of rewearing the same jewelry every day. Whether it’s changing your earrings or rearranging your bracelet stack, finding something to fixate on is always a good idea, but this doesn’t mean buying a whole new jewelry collection. Reintroduce old necklaces trapped in your jewelry case, or ask your parents if they have any pieces they don’t wear anymore. Mix metals. Turn a necklace into a bracelet. Change your itch for impulsivity into a creative jewelry project.

Try semipermanent hair dye

Have you ever wondered how you would look as a brunette? Save yourself the tears and try a semipermanent hair dye. I’ve seen people all over TikTok use a root cover-up spray as a washable alternative, which is perfect for any blondes questioning moving to the dark side.

Try a new workout class

The holiday season is filled with Christmas cookies and pies of every flavor. Don’t get me wrong, that is the best part of this time of year, but it can also leave me feeling a little off-balance. Trying a hot yoga or boxing class could be your next favorite hobby if you need to get some movement into your routine. Instead of chopping your hair, wear a cute workout outfit and get those endorphins up.