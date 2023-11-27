Not your granny’s Grammys: Award show loses credibility with latest nominations

By Erika Kuehl | Staff Writer

The Grammys have seriously lost their touch. From nominating Olivia Rodrigo six times to snubbing Morgan Wallen entirely, this year’s nominees are unique, to say the least.

Record of the Year

This one is controversial for me. Whoever decides the nominees must have just scrolled through TikTok and picked the top sounds. Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” sucks the life force out of me, and “Anti-Hero” is one of Taylor Swift’s worst songs.

“Not Strong Enough” by boygenius and “Kill Bill” by SZA are well-earned and still deserve time on aux.

Album of the Year

I can’t tell if Miley Cyrus’ “Endless Summer Vacation” is an album or a Bath and Body Works perfume mist. Either way, take it off the shelf. I thought Kidz Bop was canceled, but I stand corrected. Taylor Swift’s wannabe, Olivia Rodrigo, shouldn’t be nominated — she can’t even perform live.

I would love to see Lana Del Rey take a Grammy this year and hopefully leave her vape offstage. SZA accepting this award with “SOS” would be a solid win for R&B.

Best New Artist

I feel good about these nominees, but it’s probably because of my affinity for Noah Kahan’s music. War and Treaty’s rich vocals are enough to win a Grammy, and I hope they get the recognition they deserve, but Post Malone look-alike Jelly Roll has been gaining momentum this past year and could be high in the running.

Best Rock Album

Metallica and Foo Fighters are still kicking. Both were nominated for this award, and it’ll likely go to Foo Fighters’ “But Here We Are” because of the death of their late drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Time travelers Greta Van Fleet released “Starcatcher,” which was good but not nomination material. I don’t even think Paramore should be nominated for a rock album award, but I’ll let it pass.

Best Rap Album

Travis Scott’s “UTOPIA” having its only nomination for Best Rap Album is the biggest snub of this year’s Grammys. The fact that “I Know” didn’t get an award shows this year is not monumental for rap. It’s a hard toss-up between Metro Boomin with “HEROES & VILLAINS” and Drake and 21 Savage with “Her Loss.” I would like to see any of these three artists take the cake this year. Best Rap Album honestly feels like a win in my book, except for “MICHEAL” by Killer Mike.