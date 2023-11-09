What to Do in Waco: Nov. 10-17

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

Looking for something to do during the last week of class before Thanksgiving break? Check out this list of events going on around Waco.

The Girl on the Train | Nov. 3-12 | 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | Ticket prices vary | This intense production is based on the novel by the same name. Get whisked away in this suspenseful murder mystery.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Nov. 11 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | This weekly event hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Experience | Nov. 11 | 7 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S Fifth St. | $35 tickets | Experience a guided tour of the Dr Pepper Museum. Some have seen glowing orbs and mysterious figures haunt this Waco landmark.

Monday Night Lights Mountain Bike Ride | Nov. 13 | 7:15 p.m. | Bicycle World Waco, 112 Mary Ave. | Experience Waco’s trails at night on a group ride from Bicycle World to Cameron Park. Helmets and lights are required for safety.

Bridge Street Farmers Market | Nov. 15 | 5 – 8 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza, S MLK Jr Blvd. | This weekly market is a branch of the Waco Downtown Farmers Market but in East Waco. At a convenient evening time slot, the Bridge Street Farmers Market brings the fresh food of the Saturday market to a weekday.

Suede and Breathing Space at Common Grounds | Nov. 16. | Doors open at 7 p.m. | Common Grounds Coffee, 1123 S Eighth St. | $10 | Enjoy a night of live music in the backyard of Waco’s most iconic coffee spot.

Texas, Your Texas: Celebrating 100 Years of The Texas Collection at Baylor | Starting Aug. 8 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Carroll Library, 1429 S Fifth St. | Carroll Library is showcasing rare pieces of Texas history and holding special events to celebrate the collection’s centennial year at Baylor.