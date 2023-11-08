Q&A: Everything you need to know about Chi Omega’s Chili Cook-Off

By Erika Kuehl | Staff Writer

Chi Omega and Alpha Tau Omega are set to host their annual philanthropy event Thursday: the Chili Cook-Off and Bed Races. For those who have never been to the event before, Tomball senior and Chi Omega president Campbell Fox described it with the highest excitement.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to Make-A-Wish Foundation and CoHOPE. While Make-A-Wish Foundation grants wishes to children suffering from critical illnesses, CoHOPE aims to “promote health and wellness to underserved youth and young adults through service, sport, faith and friendship.”

Q: If someone has never been to the event before, how would you describe it?

A: “It’s an event where everyone can attend, and there are two different things going on. Obviously the chili cook-off is what Chi O predominantly runs, and so you can go and sample chili or be on a chili team and get a group together, make some chili, enter in a contest.”

Q: Who gets to compete?

A: “Anyone can compete. So it’s not just Chi O and ATO. You can be a freshman and come out and participate. You can be a senior, unaffiliated.”

Q: Have any recurring Chili Cook-Off groups come back?

A: “It’s funny because as the years come back, there’s some reoccurring ones — like a senior who’s a die-hard chef and loves to do it and puts their team together year after year.”

Q: Are there prizes for the winners?

A: “There’s a prize for both the Chili Cook-Off team winner and the Bed Races team. And this upcoming year, I want to say there’s Outdoor Voices gift cards that are up for grabs. I think the gift card is the main prize — and, of course, the bragging rights.”

Q: Where is the Chili Cook-Off?

A: “It’s on the South Russell field — so right between the Penland tennis courts … so hopefully more accessible for more on-campus students. … There will be food trucks, and there will be a hot dog food truck if you want to make a little chili dog.”

Q: What is one of your favorite parts of the event?

A: “I love the chili contest, but I also love the Bed Races because people get really creative with their team costumes. Similar to where the Chili Cook-Off teams will have a team name or chili name, so will the bed races. It can get everyone involved but also truly changes lives, and so that’s really the heartbeat behind it.”