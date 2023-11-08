It’s about diversity and inclusion until it comes to Christianity

By Hannon Joseph | LTVN Reporter/Anchor

There are few things more offensive to modern culture than a Christian’s commitment to objective truth as revealed by God in the Bible.

Modern society’s version of tolerance redefines language and gives little leeway for views that don’t align with those that modern culture applauds. For example, words like “discrimination” have been redefined to describe people rejecting new social trends because they go against their beliefs.

Modern culture has gone so far as to redefine “woman” and say that gender is based on identification and not biological sex. It declares in a circular argument that a woman is “anyone who identifies as a woman.” However, the Christian belief that God assigns gender and creates humanity as either male or female is chastised and deemed unacceptable in the public realm as discriminatory and hostile.

These redefined ideas that are reinforced by contemporary society have zero tolerance for Christians who may have different opinions. In a 2022 Supreme Court case, Colorado tried to mandate that a website artist, Lorie Smith, make a website for a gay wedding after she had originally declined. This was not meant to disrespect the couple; she simply refused because she considered her work art and didn’t want to make something she felt was contrary to her Christian beliefs. Although the Supreme Court ended up ruling in her favor, the amount of backlash and hate she got for holding true to her beliefs was unfathomable. People claimed she was discriminatory and intolerant because she stuck to her values.

Furthermore, since 2020, there has been an intentional push toward the promotion of diversity, equity and inclusion. DEI has been implemented in school curricula, mass media, job training and the workplace. But are they all really included? Is diversity of thought and opinions that disagree with cultural norms acceptable? Are the historic Christian beliefs of gender, marriage, equity and truth deemed worthy of being included? Not in the U.S.

“Christians in America have to tolerate the defamation of their holiest images in national museums, including particularly provocative, offensive acts defined as ‘artwork,’ some receiving taxpayer-funded grants from the National Endowment for the Arts,” an article from the Christian Post reads.

Would you consider these examples intolerant of Christians in a country founded on religious freedom?

Humiliation and even violence have been directed toward differing beliefs throughout history and are oftentimes heightened during times of cultural change. But why is it that a Christian’s beliefs are met with so much opposition in a culture that claims “tolerance”?

1.) Christianity emphasizes objectivity and reality

True Christianity starts with the premise that there is a source of truth outside of us. God’s word is truth (Psalm 119:160; John 17:17). It is objectively true — meaning it is true whether it speaks subjectively to any given individual or not. It is true, regardless of how anyone feels about it. It is true in an absolute sense.

The very idea that God has complete authority over everyone and everything is hard for people to grasp. People prefer to seek the truth within themselves. If they contemplate the meaning of scripture at all, it is usually only in terms of “what this verse means to me” — as if the message of scripture were unique to every individual. People are not only taught to embrace what is contradictory to science but are also celebrated when they let their feelings determine reality.

2.) Christian beliefs will always clash with what culture teaches

Because Christians believe scripture is true, they teach it unapologetically and with authority. Scripture is not only wholly truth; it is the highest standard of all truth — the rule by which all truth claims must be measured.

Many people have been very adamant about their disdain for Christianity due to its “intolerance” in terms of political and social issues. Often, Christians are called judgmental. To some extent, I think we are guilty as charged, but honestly, those are some of the most overused and worn excuses for rejecting the love of God. What people really mean by the word “intolerance” when trying to apply it to Christianity is “cultural pushback.” Christianity will always be countercultural, and people will never agree with that.

3.) The Gospel is offensive

Some religions, including false forms of Christianity, affirm that people are good or have enough good in them — a prevenient kind of grace that allows them to contribute to their salvation. The true gospel has the doctrine of human depravity, which says that you bring nothing to the table.

Salvation is by grace alone, and only Christianity teaches that. Christianity is ultimately exclusive, because in order to be a Christian, you have to understand that the salvation you receive is based solely on something you never deserved. Therefore, human depravity is arguably one of the most hated doctrines in Christianity.

Intolerance for living according to the purpose that God intended is to be expected, but we should persevere with kindness, respect and love — and without compromise.