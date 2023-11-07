‘Sleigh’ the holiday season with these 5 showstopping outfits

By Erika Kuehl | Staff Writer

Navigating the holidays is hard, but finding the perfect holiday outfit is even harder. Here are five holiday outfit ideas to please your grandparents — and your Instagram feed.

Thanksgiving in Los Angeles

Sofia Richie Grainge has officially become the chic fashion icon of 2023 — and there’s nothing classier than spending the holidays in Brentwood Park. This West Coast-inspired look starts with taupe tailored pants and a skinny brown belt. Pairing these pants with a white sweater and chunky hoops will keep you comfortable in style.

Holidays in the Hamptons

The next look is heavily inspired by Blair Waldorf, minus her red tights. Starting with a structured black skirt and a white button-down may appear business casual, but it’s perfect for a classy holiday dinner. Finishing the look with patterned tights and a chunky necklace will keep you warm and have you looking like you came right off the set of “Gossip Girl.”

Casual Christmas

I’m sure we’ve all seen scarves the size of a small blanket floating around our social media feeds. Jump on the trend and pair a multicolored scarf and oversized leather jacket. Add some jeans and mini platform Uggs, and your Instagram story will look fantastic.

Don’t Sweat the Holidays

Not all of us have the joy of a “White Christmas.” If you live somewhere where the holidays still feel like summer, here is the look for you: a black mini dress with knee-high boots. Not only is it perfect to throw together, but you’ll also look fabulous in the inevitable Christmas card photo.

Christmas Classic

Don’t miss out on red and green during the holiday season. Instead of looking like an ugly Christmas sweater, wear a red satin skirt with a white body suit to look just like an elevated Santa. Adding a simple green-and-gold hoop will let you “sleigh” the holidays with style.