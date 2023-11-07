How to deck the halls on nickels and dimes

By Dani Bigham | Reporter

The holiday season is upon us. Your residence hall or small apartment might be feeling drab, but the cost of decorating means your budget feels limited to a Charlie Brown Christmas. Here’s how to decorate without breaking the bank.

The Tree

Large fake trees — 6 feet and up — take up too much space and can cost hundreds of dollars. Even smaller trees that are 4 or 5 feet can be over $75. However, you can get mini trees that are around 2 feet for between $10 and $15. Another option, which I enjoy, is using string lights to form the shape of a Christmas tree on the wall, saving space along the way.

Ornaments

Now you’ve got your tree, but it’s looking incredibly bare. You can buy ornaments, but they either break easily, fall off or don’t work with your string light tree. Making your own ornaments can be a fun project that gives you a study break. You can cut circles out of scrap paper or colorful construction paper. Single circles work well for the string light tree, while folding and gluing several circles together create charming round ornaments for a traditional tree.

In terms of garland, you could go with the classic popcorn, but if you would prefer to eat it instead of using it for decoration, I completely understand. You can use colorful yarn and either braid it together or make a simple crochet chain.

Your tree looks gorgeous, but you can’t forget the topper. For your string light tree, a simple star cut out of paper will do. For a traditional tree, you can use an empty paper towel or toilet roll. Decorate the tube with paint, paper or glitter glue on both the inside and the outside, cut equal slits in the tube and trim the strips into points. Fold the points outward, and you have a star.

Get Advent-urous

If you want to expand the decor beyond the tree, I would recommend buying a simple regular-sized stocking and using felt or glitter glue to add a personalized touch. For fun with your roommates, have everyone pick a name and decorate the stocking for that person.

Those who celebrate Christmas can make Advent calendars with their own personal twist, getting a small treat or surprise every day. Take your favorite candies, put a label or scribble a number on them, and place them in a bowl. Then you get one candy each day.

Meanwhile, since real candles are a no-go in residence halls, those who celebrate Hanukkah can create a menorah and candles out of felt.

The best part about making your decorations is that you get to do silly crafts with your friends in the spirit of holiday cheer.