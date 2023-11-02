What to Do in Waco: Nov. 3 – 10

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

As the weather starts to become bearable again, Waco has lots to offer to get you out of your residence hall or apartment and out on the town. From pumpkin patches to football, theater and live music, here’s what’s going on this week in Waco.

Western Belle Pumpkin Festival | Sept. 23 – Nov. 5 | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Western Belle Farm | $16 admission; free admission on Farm Fridays | Welcome spooky season with pumpkin carving, apple cannons, cattle drive train rides and more.

The Girl on the Train | Nov. 3 – 12 | 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Dr. | Ticket prices vary | This intense production is based on the novel by the same name. Get whisked away in this suspenseful murder mystery.

Waco Cultural Arts Fest | Nov. 3 – 5 | Times vary | Indian Spring Park, 101 N University Parks Dr. and Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. | Creative Waco supports the arts by hosting the Waco Cultural Arts Fest annually, which features live local music, workshops, public art and more.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Nov. 4 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | This weekly event hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music.

Baylor football vs. Houston | Nov. 4 | 2:30 p.m. | Baylor football takes on the University of Houston at home.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Experience | Nov. 4 | 7 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S Fifth St. | $35 tickets | Experience a guided tour of the Dr Pepper Museum. Some have seen glowing orbs and mysterious figures haunt this Waco landmark.

Monday Night Lights Mountain Bike Ride | Nov. 6 | 7:15 p.m. | Bicycle World Waco, 112 Mary Ave. | Experience Waco’s trails at night on a group ride from Bicycle World to Cameron Park. Helmets and lights are required for safety.

Bridge Street Farmers Market | Nov. 8 | 5 – 8 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza, S. M.L.K Jr Blvd | This weekly market is a branch of the Waco Downtown Farmers Market but in East Waco. At a convenient evening time slot, Bridge Street Farmers Market brings the fresh food of the Saturday market to the weekday.

Texas, Your Texas: Celebrating 100 Years of The Texas Collection at Baylor | Starting Aug. 8 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Carroll Library, 1429 S Fifth St. | Carroll Library is showcasing rare pieces of Texas history and holding special events to celebrate the collection’s centennial year at Baylor.