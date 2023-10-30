Candid for the camera: Posed posts are no longer popular

By Caitlyne Nguyen | Reporter

We’ve all heard “It’s time to BeReal!” being screamed from across the room. Within two minutes, phones are brought out and photos are taken, showing what’s happening at that moment of the day.

Over the years, being candid on social media has blossomed in popularity, encouraging posts with a laughing picture or a goofy one that wouldn’t normally be a posting qualifier. Personally, I know the people around me have posted photos of themselves doing more than just smiling at the camera.

Apps such as BeReal and Lapse took social media to another level last year, promoting authenticity online. BeReal encourages us to post as we are at a certain time, while Lapse encourages users to post “More life. Less likes.”

The success of these apps shows that, as a generation, we are moving toward being more authentic with what we show on social media — capturing the true feelings in all of the moments we experience.

Personally, when I scroll through social media and am able to see my friends and influencers posting imperfect photos, it brings me more joy than seeing ones that are too good to be true. I am also more inclined to double-tap on a post with imperfect photos because they are more relatable.

Don’t get me wrong: I still stage photos frequently for the looks, and I don’t think posed photos will ever go out of style. However, the 0.5 back camera photo has now become a staple in all of the photos my friends and I take.

Seeing that being candid on social media is becoming more popular makes me less afraid of not making the perfect Instagram post. Without the burden of worrying about making the perfect post, I’ve seen a transformation in not only my social media pages but also my friends’ social media pages.

Our pages hold the moments in which we have made the best memories and shared the most laughs. It has been beneficial for my mental health and for my experiences in the world. I am less concerned about taking the best photos and more concerned about taking the ones that will allow me to look back and reminisce about good times.

So, my friends, I encourage you to post that blurry picture of your friends laughing, or even the one where no one is looking at the camera because they’re having a great time with each other. It’ll be the best thing to look back on.