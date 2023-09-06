Reel it in: Instagram pushes unreasonable expectations on women

By Olivia Eiken | Staff Writer

Comparison is truly the thief of joy.

However cliche the saying is, it really does stand true. Before there were TikTok influencers to compare yourself to, there were the “Insta-baddies.”

“Insta-baddies” are known for posting content of themselves living the “ideal” life and having the body type of a Kardashian-Jenner. This isn’t to put down those women. Rather, it’s important to acknowledge that those women created their physiques by selecting the most admirable features of others and altering their bodies to match; examples include lip fillers and nose jobs. Those women are beautiful in their own regard, but they convey a sense of false reality that can be harmful, especially if they have a large social media following. Thus, this “perfect” hand-picked look became the beauty standard, forever impacting the minds of young girls and women.

This select group of Instagram users and celebrities, whether they realized it or not, robbed young girls of the innate joy that comes with sharing their excitement with the world and proudly loving every part of themselves. It is up to us, as young women, to take back that stolen joy.

A study completed in 2020 by the International Journal of Eating Disorders was able to link photo-based media, like Instagram, to increased odds of disordered eating and body image issues, specifically in women between the ages of 15 and 24. Whether or not photo-centered media will affect women depends on their usage of said apps. However, it is rare to come across adolescents who are not exposed to social media at a young age in today’s online-focused world.

Within the last couple of years, everyday users of Instagram have started idealizing the curated aesthetic and only posting the most extravagant and manicured parts of their lives. Because we’re humans this trend again forces the comparison game. Instead of comparing looks, we’re comparing livelihoods and accomplishments.

This trend can discourage people from posting about their normal lives out of fear of unnecessary criticism or not meeting the unspoken expectations of their peers. This comes in the form of religiously comparing like counts, follower counts and more.

I think we all owe it to ourselves to feel excited to post raw, real-life media for the people in our lives. It’s important for your own mental health to feel comfortable and confident sharing aspects of your life that you’re genuinely proud of, regardless of whether it’s a big or little win. If not for your current self, do it for your younger self. I know they would appreciate it.