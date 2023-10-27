College students shouldn’t be expected to have definitive political views

By The Editorial Board

Ah, politics. The pride and joy of American society. Everyone’s favorite Thanksgiving dinner topic. The source of brotherly affection, productive conversation and national unity.

We really had you there for a second, right?

It’s no secret that politics is a black hole of economic jargon and social nuances. Yet, for some reason, college students are expected to magically have their views all figured out at 18. Tack it onto their to-do list, right after choosing a major and determining what line of work will fill the next 40 years of their lives.

Can we give ourselves a little bit of grace?

Especially in a presidential election season, we’re told we need to choose a particular candidate, identify with that party and fit every single one of our stances in that box, neatly tied up with ribbons and bows. Even in calmer times, we’re frequently bombarded with waves of social media posts saying to “educate ourselves” on whatever politically charged topic happens to be in the news at that moment. The overwhelming message is that we have to be experts in anything and everything — from taxes and health care to immigration and gun control. If we aren’t, we’re somehow failing to perform our civic duty as adults.

Perhaps we missed the memo, but when did every 18-year-old get an all-inclusive guide to navigating the complex inner workings of political life?

Yeah, we didn’t think so.

Politics is fluid, and your journey to decide how you participate and what you believe is even more so. It’s OK to not have a definitive political opinion in college. You’re young. You’re learning. You’re away from your family and trekking down your own path for the very first time. Slow down. Breathe. Take your time figuring it all out.

In fact, a college campus is one of the best places to do so. You’re surrounded by a wide swathe of people with different backgrounds, cultures, family arrangements, religions and more. It’s a wonderful opportunity to engage in fruitful conversation and to learn from one another. Be open to listening to the opinions of others. Even if you don’t agree, there are profound benefits to respectful conversation. You open your mind to more possibilities, force yourself to consider the perspectives of others and prevent yourself from falling into uninformed complacency.

Along the way, it’s totally normal to feel a little conflicted. Other college students do too. According to a survey by Pew Research Center, 48% of Texas students lean Republican and 38% lean Democrat — but that leaves 14% of Texas students who don’t lean one way or the other.

It’s also common to shift over time. People have changed their political views before, and they’ll do it again. It’s a natural consequence of growing, developing and having new formative experiences.

In fact, some household names in the political game have flipped sides in their lifetimes. For example, although former President Ronald Reagan is often considered one of the most prominent conservative figures in American history, he was actually a registered Democrat and a New Deal supporter until the age of 51. Similarly, while former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is now known to be a liberal stalwart, she was actually a “Goldwater Girl” who campaigned for Barry Goldwater, a staunch Republican, in 1964.

So, don’t feel pressured to have a clear stance on every political issue right now, and don’t feel trapped in it once you do. Take it one day, one issue and one conversation at a time. Use the college environment as a place to help you figure things out, and give yourself grace along the way.